Get ready, Trail Blazer fans, tonight's 'Last Dance' might be a gut punch

Get ready, Portland Trail Blazer fans. Tonight's two episodes of "The Last Dance" will probably hit you hard.

Realize that I haven't seen any of this in advance, but I'd expect your team to get the full-blown lack of respect that you might expect from Michael Jordan and his Chicago Bulls on a night when it appears the 1992 Finals will be a topic.

So, ahead of time, let me assure you that in those Finals the Trail Blazers weren't playing stupid basketball against the Bulls. They weren't outcoached. Clyde Drexler didn't say anything about being better than Jordan and really, nobody at that time thought he was -- so Jordan had no reason to make him a target. Portland didn't choke in the series. You may hear some or all of that or maybe not. All I know for sure is that you will continue to see great Jordan highlights -- which is a big part of what this documentary is all about.

But the truth of those Finals is more apparent now than it was at the time: The Bulls were simply better than the Trail Blazers. It was hard to convince Portland fans of that in those days, but in retrospect I would hope they see it. Their team was an underdog that had a chance but needed a lot of things to fall its way, including MJ not hitting an uncharacteristic six straight three-point field goals, which, in 1992, nobody thought he could do unguarded in an empty gym.

The Bulls were too good for the Trail Blazers and every other team they played in the Finals. Portland's best chance to get them was in the prior season, when the Blazers were upset by the Los Angeles Lakers in the conference finals. That '90-'91 team that won 63 games and beat the Bulls both home and away in the regular season was the best version of the Blazers we've seen since 1977. And Chicago was in its first Finals appearance that year.

But stuff happens. The Trail Blazers couldn't get there and history doesn't change. Mostly it just gets ignored. Enjoy tonight's episodes.

If you can.

