Get ready for a track meet in Washington-USC game

We talked to our Pac-12 football panel about this weekend’s big game in Los Angeles between the Washington Huskies and the USC Trojans. We noted that the Washington-USC over-under is 76 points. Is that just about right, or way too low, given everything we have seen from Alex Grinch’s defense in the 2023 college football season?

Matt Zemek: Way too low. My goodness. USC just allowed 49 to Cal. Washington should reach that number if not exceed it. USC should score at least 30 against a Washington defense which allowed 33 to Stanford. I would set the total at 86, not 76.

Zachary Neel: I expect that total to go over, but I don’t blame Las Vegas for settling in the 70s. With these two offenses and these two defenses, I will definitely be betting the over, though.

Matt Wadleigh: Well, USC gave up 49 to Cal! Washington might score 60, and USC could put up points. It should be at least 100.

