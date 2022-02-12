Get Ready For Super Bowl LVI Weekend: Here Are All The Rams And Bengals Starters, Ranked

Get ready to see plenty of talent in this year's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium! Meg Oliphant / Getty Images Here's my ranking of every starter to watch in Super Bowl LVI: *NOTE* Due to teams running different schemes and packages, I tried to select players that get enough snaps to be considered starters. Still, let me hear it in the comments if I missed someone!
No offense to Irwin, but his punt return game might not be as crucial of a factor as other positions. If he gets some looks at wide receiver, though, expect him to make the most of his targets.
THERE HAS NEVER BEEN A PUNT RETURN FOR A TOUCHDOWN IN SUPER BOWL HISTORY. Remember that.
Greg Fiume / Getty Images 51. Akeem Adeniji, RG, Cincinnati Bengals
As you are about to see on this list, the biggest question of this Super Bowl is: how in the world is the Cincy offensive line going to stop the L.A. pass rush?
This line gave up NINE sacks in the divisional round against the
Tennessee Titans. They need to find a way to protect quarterback Joe Burrow...else, it might be a flashback to last year's Super Bowl where the banged up Kansas City offensive line got destroyed by the Tampa pass rush. Andy Lyons / Getty Images 50. Isaiah Prince, RT, Cincinnati Bengals
I believe this offensive line has been a failure this season by committee.
This O-Line is the weakest point of any part of the Bengals game, but they have stepped in up in the big moments like last week against the Chiefs. Even when they gave up nine (again, yes, NINE) sacks to the Titans, they did enough in the end to win the game.
Kirk Irwin / Getty Images
Gay is a very interesting kicker in this year's Super Bowl. The kicker on the other team has been white hot, but Gay has been kicking with an accuracy of 94%! That is way better than his previous years, so don't count this guy's leg out.
Ronald Martinez / Getty Images 48. Johnny Hekker, P, Los Angeles Rams
For 10 years now, Hekker has been reliable for the Rams. It may shock people that he is not higher than his opponent's punter, but I decided to go with the hot...foot for the playoffs.
Joe Scarnici / Getty Images 47. Kevin Huber, P, Cincinnati Bengals
Huber tops Hekker simply because he has shown in the playoffs that he can get it within the 20-yard line more consistently. Both are extremely talented.
That punting life is just as pressure-filled as kickers. One bad punt can turn the tide, but expect Huber (the Bengals punter since 2009) to be clutch.
Andy Lyons / Getty Images 46. Brandon Powell, KR/PR, Los Angeles Rams
Will Powell even have a chance to take one back? I don't know, but if he does, expect him to fight for better field position.
Ronald Martinez / Getty Images 45. Nick Scott, SS, Los Angeles Rams
Who the heck is
Nick Scott? The sweetheart of the playoffs, that's who. He's been picked on multiple times in coverage and he has answered the call every time. Don't be surprised if he comes up with a big play at some point during the game. Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images 44. Trey Hopkins, C, Cincinnati Bengals Justin K. Aller / Getty Images 43. Ernest Jones, ILB, Los Angeles Rams
A physical hitter in the middle of the field and proof that the "McVay team-building formula" is working. Jones sees the field plenty and was selected 103rd overall in the draft. Who needs first round picks, right?
Carmen Mandato / Getty Images 42. Quinton Spain, LG, Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals O-Line lacks veteran presence, and although a bit of a journeyman, Spain brings experience. So many O-Linemen have underappreciated careers, and I think Spain might be one of them. If the Bengals can run the ball behind him, they might find unexpected success in the run game.
It's also important to note:
no other quarterback was sacked more than Burrow this season. Andy Lyons / Getty Images 41. Eric Weddle, S, Los Angeles Rams
He would be higher, but he came out of retirement to ring chase, so I'm a little concerned with how well he will play with a lot tossed his way. He has looked good so far in the playoffs, but if they are at full health, the Rams might not give him a lot of playing time.
When he plays, though, he's pretty great.
Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images 40. Evan McPherson, K, Cincinnati Bengals
He's been automatic this playoff run. Some of the most clutch kicks in the postseason so far have come from his leg. He hasn't missed a kick since late December, so if the Bengals can make this a low scoring affair, they may have a chance to rely on McPherson's leg.
Andy Lyons / Getty Images 39. B.J. Hill, DT, Cincinnati Bengals
Larry Ogunjobi's replacement for this season adds a little extra beef to that defensive line. Probably not a signature "starter" but I've noticed #92 being a disruptor on running plays and has seen a significant number of snaps in the playoffs.
Jamie Squire / Getty Images 38. Germaine Pratt, LB, Cincinnati Bengals
Pratt is a solid tackler, and although he isn't a "sack getter," he will be key in run stops and covering the middle of the field. I'm highly intrigued on how they will use Pratt and if he will be in coverage more often than previous games.
Gregory Shamus / Getty Images 37. Eli Apple, CB, Cincinnati Bengals
Might not be a fan-favorite, but Apple holds his ground most of the time. They went out and got him for a reason, and the truth is that this Bengals secondary is built for this moment...if they can find a way to stop Cooper Kupp. Apple and the rest of the secondary will have to have their best games if they want to win.
Chris Unger / Getty Images 36. Taylor Rapp, FS, Los Angeles Rams
He falls under the category of: "IF HEALTHY." Loved his length in the combine and it has proven to help him in the secondary. He had an interception in the final week before getting a concussion. If healthy, don't be surprised if he is breaking up passes on Ja'Marr Chase downfield.
Ronald Martinez / Getty Images 35. Darious Williams, CB, Los Angeles Rams
It's hard being a No. 2 CB, especially when Ramsey is on the other side. That means you are going to get picked on for short gains and big plays. Williams is a worthy No. 2 CB, but he has struggled against receivers throughout the season.
Christian Petersen / Getty Images 34. A'Shawn Robinson, DE, Los Angeles Rams
Much like Stafford, Robinson came from the Lions and has proven his 6-4, 330 frame is a nightmare to deal with in the gaps, especially when teams already have to worry about Aaron Donald.
Harry How / Getty Images 33. Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams
This man would probably Top-10 if he didn't go on Injured Reserve at the beginning of the year. He deserves an iron man award for coming back and taking carries. Yes, he has some fumbles, but he is a different speed from the other backs and compliments the offense well.
Harry How / Getty Images 32. Austin Corbett, LG, Los Angeles Rams
The team this season has given up 1.8 sacks per game this season, which is fourth best in the NFL. They are going to win this game through the air if they can, but Corbett and company have to keep the pocket clean.
Jim Mcisaac / Getty Images 31. Trae Waynes, CB, Cincinnati Bengals
Another skilled corner on this deep Bengals secondary. Waynes was solid with the Vikings, and I think people forget that. It will be interesting to see which wide receiver they have him cover. Kupp perhaps? (With some safety help over the top)
Greg Fiume / Getty Images 30. David Edwards, LG, Los Angeles Rams
Edwards was stellar at Wisconsin, but can still improve...because guess what? He's only 24! It will be interesting to see how discipline he is on the big stage, because neither team can afford drive-killing penalties.
Harry How / Getty Images 29. C.J. Uzomah, TE ,Cincinnati Bengals
Dinged up in the championship game, Uzomah is an underrated weapon in Burrow's arsenal. We won't know how open that middle of the field will be, but if the Rams give it to them, expect Uzomah to pull in some catches near the hashes.
Andy Lyons / Getty Images 28. Greg Gaines, DT, Los Angeles Rams
A big bowling ball in the middle of the defensive line. He brings a lot of power and shiftiness to compliment the pure all-around elite talent of Aaron Donald. The Bengals O-Line might sleep on this guy and he could blow some plays up.
Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images 27. Brian Allen, C, Los Angeles Rams
The man that must deliver the ball to Stafford on every play.
No pressure.
Another lineman who is only 26 and showing signs of improvment.
Harry How / Getty Images 26. Sony Michel, RB, Los Angeles Rams
Really a brilliant trade by the Rams to snatch him up from the Patriots. With Akers on the shelf for the regular season, Michel has done enough to help the offense to be in position to win games.
Mike Stobe / Getty Images 25. Jonah Williams, LT, Cincinnati Bengals
I would have bet money that Williams would've been moved over to guard in the NFL after his impressive collegiate career at Alabama. But, desperate times for this O-Line. He has held his own well enough in big moments and has shown he might have a future at left tackle.
The best thing going for that Bengals O-Line.
Gregory Shamus / Getty Images 24. Van Jefferson, WR, Los Angeles Rams
A lot of people would say it has been a disappointing year for Jefferson, but with a healthy Cooper Kupp back on the field and playing at an all-time high level, (PLUS Odell Beckham having a resurgence) his stats clearly don't reflect his skill level and tremendous talent at wide receiver.
Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images 23. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Much like the AFC Championship game, Higgins might have to once again step up and be Burrow's go-to receiver. He is extremely talented and can run just about every route. If he can find places in the open field on the first level, expect the Bengals to move the ball on some quick throws.
Rob Carr / Getty Images 22. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Yeah, Boyd! He's that veteran presence needed in the young Cincy wide receiving corps. He is a bit of a wild card, because he usually has a solid corner assigned to him, so he might be a non-factor for most of the game. BUT, good players find a way to get open, and Boyd isn't a good player...he's a great one.
Chris Unger / Getty Images 21. Leonard Floyd, OLB, Los Angeles Rams
Let's be honest: Floyd needed to get out of his Chicago Bears jersey after four seasons. He has been so disruptive with the Rams as both a pass rusher and not allowing pass catchers or runners to get those legs churning. He has 20 sacks combined in the past two seasons with the Rams, and expect him to only get better entering his prime.
Maxx Wolfson / Getty Images 20. Vonn Bell, SS, Cincinnati Bengals
A name to watch out for is Vonn Bell. The duo the Bengals have at safety might be the most underrated in the league. He had a good interception in the AFC Championship game, so expect him to be a ball hawk against Stafford.
Justin Casterline / Getty Images 19. Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams
Just another weapon in the arsenal for Stafford. The Rams are just loaded with talent in the passing game. He has nine catches in the playoffs, but is still looking for a touchdown. Not saying he'll get it in the Super Bowl...but I'm also winking at you through the computer screen.
Joe Scarnici / Getty Images 18. Logan Wilson, LB, Cincinnati Bengals
I don't know how so many people are sleeping on the 25 year-old out of Wyoming. He has been in 100% of all defensive snaps in the playoffs and is a tackling machine. If someone is going to be able to stop the Rams running game, it's going to be Wilson and Pruitt.
Joe Sargent / Getty Images 17. D.J. Reader, DT, Cincinnati Bengals
Reader is the type of guy where I watch a Bengals game and go, "there's Reader again." The speed at the line these defensive tackles have nowadays are so often overlooked. He will most likely be in there for limited snaps, but when he is on the field, he can produce tackles for loss or even sacks.
Patrick Smith / Getty Images 16. Rob Havenstein, T, Los Angeles Rams
In his seventh season with the Rams, Havenstein has improved immensely over the years and has proven to be one of the best right tackles in the league. Standing at 6-8, expect the pass rushers of Cincy to have a rough day at the office.
Jim Mcisaac / Getty Images 15. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Los Angeles Rams
Odell has nothing left in the tank, they said. Well, he has six touchdowns since joining the Rams. He is a true No. 2 receiver, the kind that can help a team win it all. Again, the Rams are spoiled with weapons. Beckham has a chance at his first ring, but how will he perform on the biggest stage of them all?
Harry How / Getty Images 14. Mike Hilton, CB, Cincinnati Bengals
Maybe my favorite corner in the league. Hilton is a great tackler and a clear leader on defense. I'm very interested who they will have Hilton cover or will he be designated to the slot the entire game? He's elite in the slot, but the Bengals may need a couple of unexpected things to throw at Stafford in coverage.
Dylan Buell / Getty Images 13. Sam Hubbard, DE, Cincinnati Bengals
Terribly underrated and it's probably because of the help he has on the other side of the defensive line, but Hubbard has been splendid. He has three sacks in the playoffs so far and expect him to bring plenty of pressure on Matt Stafford if the secondary can help with some coverage sacks.
Andy Lyons / Getty Images 12. Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Cincinnati Bengals
The Kupp may be half full on this one. See what I did there? My educated guess is that Awuzie will be assigned to Kupp for the majority of the game. Trust me, no matter what happens, Awuzie is a fantastic player, but it is going to be a tall order for him to cover the best receiver this season.
Dylan Buell / Getty Images 11. Andrew Whitworth, LT, Los Angeles Rams
This man is 40! I know people clamor over Tom Brady and his battle with "Father Time," but Brady doesn't have 270-plus pound athletes whacking him every play at full force like Whitworth does.
Whitworth does and continues to serve as an elite left tackle. Fun fact! Whitworth spent his first 11 seasons with the Bengals. This man has the most intertwined storyline between both teams in this Super Bowl.
Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images 10. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals Story continues
Burrow had one of the greatest single seasons in college football history and now two years into his NFL career, he has a shot at winning the Super Bowl. He would be the first ever quarterback in history to have a Heisman Trophy, College National Championship, and a Super Bowl.
He has a cocky personality, and it is working for him. He said they weren't underdogs and just look at them now.
Andy Lyons / Getty Images 9. Trey Hendrickson, DE, Cincinnati Bengals
This is really looking like the best free agent signing this offseason as far as the perfect puzzle piece. Hendrickson has to find a way to get past Whitworth, but he has proven he can do it with 14 sacks this season. He has 2.5 sacks so far in the playoffs and he actually missed a majority of the AFC Championship game with a concussion. (He is practicing and good to go for Sunday.)
Jamie Squire / Getty Images 8. Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams
Stafford spent his whole career with the Detroit Lions. In just one year away from one of the worst franchises in history (according to the statistics), Stafford has led his team to the Super Bowl. If you're like me, and not a fan of either team, both are extremely likeable and worth rooting for...that being said...Stafford finally winning a ring might be the most heart-warming story of them all.
David Berding / Getty Images 7. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
It has been a sneaky good season for Mixon, and aside from Derrick Henry and Jonathan Taylor, he is probably the best back in the league. Can he find a way to break through that loaded L.A. front seven?
I don't know, but if it takes a hard runner to do it, I bet my money on Mixon, who had well over 500 yards after contact. He can shake off a tackler and run hard for more yards.
Dylan Buell / Getty Images 6. Jessie Bates III, FS, Cincinnati Bengals
Maybe the most underrated player in the entire league. Yes, I know he has had a down year, but to me, he is very reminiscent of Devin McCourty. He won't put a lot of numbers on the stat sheet, but just watch a game and you'll see he is someone that keeps everything in order down the field. That could be a nightmare for Stafford and lead to some interceptions.
He is my ultimate X-Factor on defense, and think he could be the player to make or break the game.
Andy Lyons / Getty Images 5. Von Miller, OLB, Los Angeles Rams
Maybe the best in-season trade in recent memory, Miller has brought a different dynamic on third downs for the Rams. He has seven sacks since joining the Rams, and honestly, who cares? It's the pressure he brings that is invaluable. He is so quick off the ball that he can make QB's make terrible decisions.
Offensive coordinators have probably been like: "So, wait...I have to worry about Von Miller AND Aaron Donald?"
Ronald Martinez / Getty Images 4. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
This may seem high for the rookie, but he is just too electric to ignore. He's a big-time playmaker and could easily bring the Bengals back into the game if they are down.
He's the should-be Rookie of the Year, and accumulated 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns in the regular season. To put it plainly, he's faster than anyone on the field. Don't get me wrong, Burrow is superb, but Chase is a big reason why he has had a brilliant sophomore season.
Matthew Stockman / Getty Images 3. Jalen Ramsey, CB, Los Angeles Rams
Ramsey is one of those players where if you don't hear from him all game, he is doing his job. He is lightning fast and great in coverage. Arguably the best cornerback over the past five years. If Burrow dares to throw his way, expect Ramsey to make a play on the ball.
Are the Rams bold enough to have him go one-on-one with Chase? Wouldn't be the wisest game plan, but speaks to the team's confidence in #5.
Lindsey Wasson / Getty Images 2. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
The triple crown winner for wide receivers (leading in receptions, yards, and touchdowns) is the one guy Stafford can lean on in the passing game no matter what the situation. He's one of those guys that can just do it all as a wide out.
He missed the season the last time the Rams reached the Super Bowl, and now, veteran receiver Robert Woods is done for the year (who would be Top-20 no doubt on this list if he were healthy). So, expect a healthy Kupp to light up the defense if he isn't double-teamed.
Ronald Martinez / Getty Images 1. Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles Rams
Maybe the best player in the NFL, Donald could retire tomorrow and will probably be inducted into the Hall of Fame. On the field, everything depends on what he is doing. Everything goes through him. If you can block him...play ball. If you can't...you're not going anywhere with the football.
Seriously, watch #99 on the Rams defense for one drive. He's disruptive and ridiculously strong off the line. The Bengals better find a way to block him or they are going to get dismantled on offense and he is going to take his Super Bowl ring by force.
Abbie Parr / Getty Images Who are you looking forward to watching in the Super Bowl? Comment below!