When word broke on Monday night that Heinz Field would acquire a new name, the smart money would have been on a local concern like UPMC snagging the rights. But the Steelers apparently weren’t in the mood for another hometown discount.

Get ready for Acrisure Stadium to debut on the shores of the Mon, Ohio, and Allegheny. Don’t say, “Sure, Jan.” Acrisure, according to Andrew Fillipponi if 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh, will be the new name of the venue. The official announcement is coming as soon as Tuesday.

Acrisure is a Michigan-based insurance brokerage firm. Never heard of it? Think it sounds more made up than Vandelay Industries? Join the club. And that’s why they’ll be paying whatever they’ll be paying to slap their name onto the place where one of the highest-profile teams in football plays.

