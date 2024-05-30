Ready, Set, Go: Fans start arriving for Enjoy Illinois 300

MADISON, Ill. – Fans arrived as early as Wednesday to park their RVs and get ready for the highly anticipated NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 Race at World Wide Technology Raceway.

“We’re really close so that’s kind of nice. It’s limited in field camping. Its not like most places we go—there’s thousands of motor homes in the infield, and this is limited, so it’s like every seat in here is a good seat,” Neal Feeley, Pennsylvania resident, said.

RV campers were allowed infield to set up at 12 p.m. Wednesday. World Wide Technology Raceway holds around 380 camper spots west of the track and 58 RV camper spots for infield spectators.

Fans from all over the world will be in attendance this weekend to see races and to enjoy great entertainment. Campers arrived Wednesday to make sure they found a great spot to camp out for the weekend. FOX 2 spoke with some visitors who drove over 15 hours from Pennsylvania.

“It’s just a lot of fun. You meet a lot of people going to different states every year…It’s a lot of fun,” Feeley said.

NASCAR fans should be ready for five days of non-stop excitement with NASCAR races, parties, RV campers, and fan festivities with performances by Ludacris, T-Pain, Adam Wainwright and more. Those who are camping out have everything they need for the weekend infield.

“We have, of course, the smoker, so we’re gonna do some brisket, pulled pork and some ribs throughout the week. We got a grill…television, so anything that’s going on on the track we can’t see, we can watch on TV live at the same time. So yeah, its a lot of fun,” Feeley said.

FOX 2 will have coverage of the Enjoy Illinois 300 race this weekend. For those who can’t watch or attend, live coverage will also be available on FOX 2 for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series June 2.

