Ready for senior season, Byrne to spearhead new Bridgewater-Raynham football cast in 2023

BRIDGEWATER - In a scan of the local high school football landscape, there may not have been a program hit by recent outgoing transfers more than the Bridgewater-Raynham Trojans.

"We caught the ISL (Independent School League) bug," third-year head coach Lou Pacheco said.

This offseason, the Trojans bid farewell to running back Dawson DuBose (The Governor's Academy), linebacker Myles Beckett (Belmont Hill), receiver Matt Mullins (The Canterbury School) and receiver Michael Gurley (St. Mark's). All are standouts at their respective positions.

Luckily for B-R, its veteran quarterback Declan Byrne remains in the fold for his third year taking snaps under center, and his second as the full-time starter.

"This year, kind of being the only returning skill (position) starter left, it is kind of a big weight on my shoulders. But it's something I'm prepared for, and something I've waited my whole life for," Byrne said. "I feel like this is my team and I'm ready to take over. Whether it's on the ground, whether it's in the air, anything I have to do, I'm willing to do it for this team."

Declan Byrne, co-captain and starting QB for the Bridgewater-Raynham Trojans, pictured on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

To go along with an experienced offensive line that Pacheco raves is "the biggest, strongest group of the offensive line since I've been here", headlined by Joe Forziati and Vincent Tavares at the two guard spots, B-R has an open running-back room and bunch of wide receivers.

Senior Ryan Catino will be the lead running back off the bat, with juniors Caleb Tripp and Chuck Swenson also expected to get touches. For receivers, Byrne will look deep for juniors Will Porter and Owen King, plus senior Kauan Bento, a former full-time cornerback.

Some of those names were on JV last year. Others saw time on the varsity's defense alone.

"All those guys are going to have great seasons, most of which haven't never really played before. They're all going to get their chance this year. They're all going to prove themselves," Byrne said. "I'm very confident in that. ... Basically, everyone is just stepping up into a bigger role than they had last year. We'll see how we execute."

How's the chemistry-building coming along in training camp?

"The thing about this year is, a lot of these guys are guys I've been friends with. I know these guys very well. The receivers are my boys," Byrne said. "This year, more than other years, I have a connection with these guys. Yeah, they may not have played last year, but they've been practicing with me every year. I'm excited to see how it pans out."

Bridgewater-Raynham football head coach Lou Pacheco barks instructions to his players during Trojan practice on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

2022 RECAP

The Trojans tallied a 5-6 record in 2022, finishing with a 31-20 loss to Brockton at Fenway Park the day before Thanksgiving.

Prior to the season finale, Bridgewater-Raynham dug itself of a 1-3 start to the season by winning four in a row against three league rivals: Durfee (39-15 win), New Bedford (28-21), Dartmouth (37-0) and non-league opponent Middleboro (36-14).

NAMES TO KNOW

Delcan Byrne, senior, quarterback.

Joe Forziati, senior, guard. "Big, strong, said Pacheco. "Looks like a bouncer."

Amin Abbassi, senior, linebacker/tight end.

Ryan Catino, senior, running back.

Vincent Tavares, junior, guard. "He should be a power lifter," said Pacheco.

Cole Welby, junior, tackle.

Will Porter, junior, receiver:

Owen King, junior, receiver.

Caleb Tripp, junior, running back/linebacker: "A Swiss Army knife," said Pacheco.

Chuck Swenson, junior, running back/linebacker.

Kauan Bento, senior, receiver/defensive back.

Matt Nicklas, senior, linebacker.

THEY SAID IT

PACHECO ON SEASON OUTLOOK: "It's not even about the winning record. I don't get totally into the wins and losses. We've done really good in the league (6-2), but we can't beat Brockton. If you can't beat Brockton, who cares what your league record is? We want to try to win the league. That's our focus. ... That's the one thing we really want to do."

BYRNE ON 2023 ROSTER: "What I love about this team, everybody on this field wants to be here. Everybody loves this team. Everybody loves this school. That's really what is important to me. Before games, we're going to be together. After games, we're going to be together. No matter win or loss, this team is going to be together."

FORZIATI ON COMPETING FOR THE LEAGUE: "I remember when I was a freshman, that was when we won the league the last time (in Fall II in spring, 2021). It was a good feeling. In March, it was strange, but it was fun."

BRIDGEWATER-RAYNHAM 2023 SCHEDULE

Friday, Sept. 8 -- vs. Milford, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15 -- vs. Xaverian, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22, at Barnstable, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29 -- vs. Marshfield, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7 -- at Durfee, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13 -- vs. New Bedford, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20 -- at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27 -- at Shrewsbury, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23 -- vs. Brockton, 10 a.m. (Thanksgiving)

