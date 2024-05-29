Ready to Ride 100 Miles? Check out the Best Century Rides and Routes Across the U.S.

Planning to ride a century this year? Most of the popular 100-mile routes in the U.S. center around races, particularly gravel grinders and gran fondos. But there are plenty of popular trails and even a certain 3.5-mile loop in a popular park that are known for being ideal for a century ride.



Here, we’re rounding up some of the heavy favorites, including courses you can ride on race days and those you can transverse throughout the year because the routes are so darn enjoyable.

Hotter than Hell 100

Location: Wichita, Texas

Date: August 24, 2024

August in Texas... just thinking about it sounds ridiculously hot. The Hotter than Hell 100 is aptly titled, considering on race day, temps can easily be in the 100s.

Not willing to ride in the blistering heat? You can also scope the route on Strava, but don’t get too disheartened by the ridiculously fast KOM and QOM times—ride at your own pace!

200K to Key West

Location: Key West, Florida

Looking for a route that ends with a fishbowl sized margarita and/or a cheeseburger in Paradise? Aim for Key West from Homestead in Florida to rack up just over 100 miles along the narrow stretch of land and bridges that connect the mainland to the Florida Keys. Obviously, a Jimmy Buffet singalong is heavily encouraged during the ride.



Phil’s Cookie Fondo

Location: Malibu, California

Date: October 27, 2024

Worst retired pro Phil Gaimon really loves his cookies, so much so that he has a Fondo dedicated to them. At Phil’s Cookie Fondo, you can choose route lengths up to the 100-mile Double Fudge option. Show up on the start line if you love baked goods, California sunshine, racing up long climbs, and general bonhomie with Phil and his buddies.

Prospect Park Century

Location: Brooklyn, New York

We’re shocked too, but the Prospect Park Century—yes, that’s 29 loops of the 3.5-mile road in Prospect Park in Brooklyn—is one of the most popular 100 mile segments on Strava. If you’re an NYC native and can’t escape the city, this might just be the challenge you need in order to hit your first century total.

White Signal to Antelope Wells Time Trial

Location: Silver City, New Mexico

Want the easiest start to a 100-miler ever? The White Signal to Antelope Wells Time Trial Strava segment has the best first 35 miles, dropping 1,500 feet as you finish the first third of the route.

This century is also at the tail end of the Continental Divide route, so you’ll likely pass some bikepackers who’ve been out for weeks, riding from the border of Canada to the border of Mexico. (The trail actually finishes in Antelope Wells, so make sure you cheer on any weary travelers you see!)

FoCo Fondo

Location: Fort Collins, Colorado

Date: July 21, 2024

For more of a fun day on gravel roads (with plenty of climbing and a bit of altitude), the FoCo Fondo showcases the best gravel that the area surrounding Fort Collins has to offer. The vibe is “early gravel,” which is to say that it’s relaxed and all about the fun, while still riding really hard.

White Rim Trail

Location: Moab, Utah

If you’re looking for a serious adventure, look no further than the 100-mile White Rim Trail outside of Moab. The KOM is currently held by off-road legend in the making Keegan Swenson, and most people opt to bikepack the trail in three to five days.

It’s primarily ATV trail and doubletrack, and if you’re looking for a huge adventure with stunning views, you can’t do much better than this—but it’s not for the faint of heart, and definitely requires a burly bike.

Skyline Century

Location: Front Royal, Virginia

Start in Front Royal, Virginia, and venture south on Skyline Drive, one of the most breathtaking roads that the eastern side of the U.S. has to offer. You’ll essentially ride through the entirety of Shenandoah National Forest, surrounded by old growth trees on both sides.

Fair warning: This route climbs more than 10,000 feet, with a monster climb out of Front Royal to get you started. If you prefer descending and want an easier finish, consider switching direction and starting from Waynesboro.



CAP2CAP Out-and-Back

Location: Richmond, Virginia

If you’re a fan of the out-and-back route, this popular Virginia route runs from Richmond to the Jamestown Settlement on the James River... and it’s one of the flattest routes out there.



PS to AL to PS Out-and-Back

Location: Powder Springs, Georgia

This out and back on the paved Silver Comet bike trail runs from Powder Springs, Georgia, directly to the Alabama state line before you flip and head home. If you’re in the mood for a ride that will be car-free, this is a route worth bookmarking.



