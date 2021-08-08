Get ready for the return of The L Word: Generation Q

Image of Sepideh Moafi and Jennifer Beals in The L Word: Generation Q



Sepideh Moafi and Jennifer Beals star in The L Word: Generation Q

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, August 8. All times are Eastern.





Top Pick

The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime, 9 p.m.) Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya returns to recap the show, which left us here: “Nat crashes Alice’s show—in the middle of an interview with Roxane Gay—to declare her love for her.” meanwhile, for “Micah and Jose: a secret husband.” And finally, there’s a “dramatic cut-to-credits moment that leaves Sophie’s choice between Dani and Finley up in the air.” Also, lots of cheating!

Note: The first five episodes of season two will air Sunday nights at 10, with the final five episodes of the season are airing Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT up until the October 11 season finale. We’ll give you reminder before that happens!

Regular Coverage



The White Lotus (HBO, 9 p.m.)

Rick And Morty (Adult Swim, 11 p.m.)

Countdown To The 2021 Emmys

In Treatment (HBO, HBO Max): Uzo Aduba is nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her turn as a therapist holding Zoom sessions during the pandemic. So it’s apt that Saloni Gajjar highlights Aduba’s excellence as a performer in the first sentence of her pre-air review: “Uzo Aduba is a powerhouse performer, as witnessed in her Emmy-winning work on Orange Is The New Black and Mrs. America. The actress has an innate ability to enrapture audiences with an emotive performance… This is enhanced by the fact that, due to COVID-19 restrictions, there are no real glimpses of the outside world apart from the view outside Brooke’s immaculate home-turned-office. It’s a reflection of the world during a global lockdown that has caused mental stress for everyone to varying degrees.”

Wild Card

Blindspotting (Starz, 9 p.m., season-one finale): Kayla Sutton hailed this show as one of the best film-to-TV adaptations in recent years. The original Blindspotting film, she wrote, “took an ardent look at Oakland community and culture while tactfully tackling issues of systemic racism, police violence, gentrification, and cultural appropriation. The story followed childhood friends Collin (Daveed Diggs) and Miles (Rafael Casal), but was shown primarily through Collin’s eyes as he finished his last three days of probation and dealt with the recklessness of Miles’ choices, which ultimately impact their friendship. We also saw how Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones), Miles’ girlfriend of 12 years and mother of his son Sean was affected by his thoughtlessness.” Ashley is the center of this spin-off, when Miles goes to jail (which, if you’ve seen the movie, was a long time coming).