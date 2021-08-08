Ready to rage: New business allows clients to let frustrations out

Aug. 7—HARLINGEN — A fun way to relieve stress has arrived in Harlingen. With the proper protective gear, people can break televisions, glasses, plates and more to release their frustration at the new Out-Rage-Us, located at 802 E. Harrison St.

Luis Coronado, 26, and Shelsea Perez, 25, are a Harlingen couple and a family of five who decided to open up the new business.

Perez said the pandemic and being in quarantine made them think people are probably in need of letting things out.

"The loss of employment, having the kids at home, we just thought it was a good outlet for people to let it out," Perez said.

Out-Rage-Us began with one "rage" room, which essentially is a room where people can write names on items, throw them to the walls, break them, smash them, etc. The point of the room is to let out rage or whatever feeling is in need of release.

Clients wear a helmet and goggles as well as a protective jacket while using the room.

Due to popularity, the couple opened a second room and is working on a splatter room, where people will paint and throw paint at each other.

The cost is $25 per person, and everyone is given a crate full of breakable items. Each person has 25 minutes to use the room, which gets people sweating.

"It is like a workout," Coronado said.

Another option is $45 per person for 45 minutes.

Currently, they offer $10 walk-ins for two people or more on Wednesdays.

Perez and Coronado allow clients to play whatever music they want while in the room. They have heard opera, classical music, rancheras, metal and more while the room is being used.

"We had the idea, and my wife said, 'Let's just open it.' And here we are," he said.

Perez said people did not understand the concept at first, but it is something the Rio Grande Valley needed because it is unique and different.

"The splatter room will be for everybody. Some people don't want to break things, and we want people to bring their canvases. We want to use glow-in-the-dark paint, too," Coronado said.

Children under 13 years old are able to join the rage room but have to be accompanied by an adult and a waiver has to be signed. The cost is $5 less than adults.

"Not only were the adults affected by COVID but also the kiddos. It is also frustrating for them as well," Perez said.

The couple opened Out-Rage-Us July 16 and said there has been a positive response.

People from all over the Valley have visited — from Harlingen to Mission, Roma, Brownsville and more.

The couple attends garage sales and thrift stores for breakable items but also accept donations. People who have donated are put on a donor list and can get a discount from donating.

"Our weekends are so busy. It is nonstop. That is why we built a second room," Perez said.

Coronado said they like to cheer people on and yell, "Yes, break it!" and offer water to clients as they are breaking items.

Clients range from mothers and daughters, best friends, groups of five and there have been special appearances.

"We were so busy one day, and we had the original black Power Ranger, Walter Jones. And after the session I knew it was him. He posted a video and shared it on his page," Coronado said.

"That has been the most exciting," Perez said.

Coronado and Perez do not ask what brings people to Out-Rage-Us, but they offer a marker to write names in the items they want to break

"We also have a wall where they can sign and leave a message to others," Coronado said.

"One of our customers said it was cheaper than therapy," Perez said.

The couple is hoping to have more projects open up, but for now, this is their main focus.

"If you are having a bad day or going through something or just looking for something fun to do come to Out-Rage-Us," she said.

------

MORE INFORMATION:

Out-Rage-Us

802 E. Harrison Ave., Harlingen

Tuesday through Thursday 5 to 11 p.m.

Friday and Saturday 3 p.m. to 12 a.m.