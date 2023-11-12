‘We’re ready to go’: Raegan Beers after OSU holds off Villanova in Corvallis

Oregon State student-athlete Raegan Beers joined Pac-12 Network after a performance of 20 points and 14 rebounds in a 63-56 victory for the Beavers over Villanova on Sunday, Nov. 12 in Corvallis. Follow Pac-12 women’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 women’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.