Ready for ‘Primetime’: Deion Sanders, Colorado (finally) land 5-star Jordan Seaton

The twists and turns of Jordan Seaton’s recruitment saw the five-star offensive lineman land back at Colorado on Friday afternoon. This represents a major – albeit scary – recruiting win for Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.

The consensus top offensive lineman in the nation, Seaton had been a verbal to Colorado for nearly two weeks prior to the early signing period, appeared to have opened up his commitment on Wednesday. There were rumors that Maryland was making a push for Seaton and would land the prospect.

But instead, it appears that Seaton is staying firm with Colorado and coach Sanders.

He is a 6-foot-5, 295-pound offensive tackle from IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida).

It’s Official! 🦬‼️ — Jordan Seaton (@JordanSeaton_) December 22, 2023

IMG finished fifth in the nation in the USA TODAY HSS Super 25.

Seaton is an impressive prospect who has a good frame to add some more size and strength. He moves well and fluidly, with the ability to get downfield and block.

He finishes his blocks well and was tested every day in practice at one of the nation’s top prep programs.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports