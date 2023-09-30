Ready for Primetime: Colorado commit ends senior season early to focus on college football

For a handful of years, college football players have been forgoing bowl games in increasing numbers to get prepared for the NFL draft. Aaron Butler, a Colorado football commit, is cutting short his high school career so as to focus on his college one with head coach Deion Sanders.

A four-star athlete, Butler did not play last week for Calabasas High School (Calabasas, California). The Coyotes entered the weekend with a 2-3 record.

Butler is a consensus four-star player in the 2024 recruiting class. Both ESPN and 247Sports ranks him as a top 75 player in the nation.

According to Tarek Fattal of Sports Illustrated’s Fan Nation, Butler is still currently enrolled in high school but will not be playing any more games. According to Calabasas head coach Cary Harris, Butler “has informed our staff he’s stepping away from the team.”

His goal is to graduate early and enroll at Colorado this spring. He committed to the program in mid-May.

Capable of playing both sides of the ball, Butler likely gets a look first by Colorado as a wide receiver when he arrives this spring.

Sanders currently has Colorado at 3-1 (0-1 Pac 12) and exceeding many expectations in his first year in Boulder.

