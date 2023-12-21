How ready are the Oklahoma Sooners to compete in the SEC?

The 2024 Recruiting class for the Oklahoma Sooners is the first class in a new conference. The Sooners finished with the No. 6 ranked class according to Rivals which was good for No. 4 in the SEC.

While the 2022 and 2023 classes were top 10 classes as well, this was their best defensive haul. Especially along the defensive line.

It’s obviously going to take some time to develop this class and continue to develop the 2023 class which many of that 2023 class saw significant playing time this season. Brent Venables spoke about just how ready they are to compete in the SEC.

“We’re always working to be better,” Venables said. “We are certainly competitive. We want more. We’re going to need more. Whatever that means. It’s all-encompassing. It’s incredibly competitive. It’s relentless. It’s year-round. It’s challenging. There are some smart coaches, and there are a lot of programs that have a lot of resources. Just like Oklahoma. So, it’s a very real competition. One that’s not going to go away. You are going to win some and then not win some but you need to win some more than you lose.”

Oklahoma has had a top-five SEC class every year since Venables took over at Oklahoma, but gone are the days where they only have one school to compete with in their conference when it comes to recruiting.

This is a new challenge. A tough challenge. But one Venables and his staff are up for.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter @JaronSpor.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire