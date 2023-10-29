Ready, Montreal? Your first snow could hit before your first frost

An abrupt reversal in atmospheric fortunes is sweeping through southern Quebec as an exceptional stretch of unseasonable warmth crashes back to reality heading into the end of October.

It’s bad enough to contend with a more than 15-degree temperature swing over a few short days. But we’re also looking at the opportunity for the season’s first snow across portions of southern Quebec, including Montreal.

Snow in late October isn’t quite as remarkable as the fact that Montreal could see its first measurable snow before it’s even seen its first frost of the season.

Areas adjacent to the St. Lawrence, north and south of it, as well, could see the most accumulations -- anywhere from 5-15 cm will be possible.

Temperatures plunge through the weekend

A vigorous, low-pressure system marching across Canada brought a sharp taste of winter to much of the country. The week began with temperatures plunging as cold as the -20s in parts of Alberta, followed soon after by a healthy blanket of snow that swept across the Prairies.

QCMONTEMP

Temperatures took a nosedive in southern Ontario to begin the weekend. Communities lurched from seeing their warmest-ever low temperatures for this late in the year on Friday to sweater weather just 24 hours later.

All that wintry weather stands in contrast with the exceptional warmth we’ve seen across the eastern half of Canada.

It’s been so unusually warm lately that Montreal hasn’t even seen its first frost yet. The coldest temperature recorded at Montreal International Airport so far this month was a 4.5°C morning back on October 13.

After Saturday that saw toasty high temperatures crack the 20-degree mark in many locations, the frigid air will finally slide into Quebec to end the weekend.

QCTIME

High temperatures will struggle to climb much above the mid-single digits through the upcoming week, with several nights likely to fall below freezing.

Not only will temperatures take a dive, but we’re on the lookout for our first flakes of the season.

Snow possible into Monday

A low-pressure system developing stateside will send some of its moisture streaming north of the border, setting up the opportunity for our first dose of accumulating snow across southern Quebec.

QCSNOW

Precipitation will begin overnight Sunday into early Monday. With temperatures at or below freezing in many locations, most of this precipitation will fall in the form of snow.

Accumulations on solid surfaces may be a little bit tricky given how warm it’s been lately.

image1

However, steady snows combined with subfreezing air and the serene darkness of night may allow for a modest dusting. The areas with the best chance of seeing accumulating snow through Monday lie alongside, north and south of the St. Lawrence, including the Laurentides and Beauce and Saint-Georges, as well as Trois-Rivieres and Quebec City, where 5-15 cm of snow is possible.

Thumbnail courtesy of Rachid Khelafi, taken in Montreal, Que.

