‘I would be ready’: Longstanding United target addresses prospect of finally getting his desired move this summer

‘I would be ready’: Longstanding United target addresses prospect of finally getting his desired move this summer

As was the case this time last year, Manchester United will be on the market for a prolific No.9 when the window opens on Friday.

In August 2023, the Red Devils completed the signing of Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta. It’s thought that there was some ‘United tax’ added to the deal, as he cost an initial £64 million plus a further £8m add-ons.

Nevertheless, the Dane – overall – enjoyed a stellar maiden campaign in England, registering 16 goals in all competitions while also becoming the youngest-ever player to score in six consecutive Premier League matches.

Anthony Martial’s frequent injury woes meant that Hojlund was the sole striker option since last December, which only heaped added pressure onto the 21-year-old’s shoulders.

Now that Martial has left the club, Hojlund is the only recognised centre-forward in the first-team.

While reports suggest Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen on implementing a policy of acquiring mostly younger players, experienced frontman Ivan Toney fits the bill of everything Erik ten Hag needs in 2024/2025.

The Brentford talisman has netted 36 top-flight goals in the three seasons since the Bees were promoted in 2021 – and that’s despite missing eight months of the last campaign through his notorious betting ban.

He’ll be hoping to play an integral role for his nation in the coming weeks after being named in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man Euros squad, having already earned three England caps following his debut in March.

Read more: United get green light to pursue priority target after club president confirms he ‘can leave’ this summer

Toney mulls over summer exit

Alas, it means any negotiations over his future will have to be put on hold until the Three Lions return from Germany, but he did address the prospect of a summer transfer when speaking with talkSPORT on Tuesday.

“I’m a Brentford player. I have a year left [on my contract]. Going into a major tournament, that is my main focus now,” he affirmed.

“But after this, I’ll be going back to Brentford, and I will be a Brentford player still. It’s nice to be linked with other clubs. But I’ve had this in the past. Nothing is done until it’s done.”

When further pressed on whether he’d engage in talks with any potential suitors in the upcoming window, he responded: “Obviously, if it was to come, I would be ready. But I’ve got to remain focused and not let other things and other noise get the best of me and just focus on what I need to do for my club.”

More Stories / Latest News

‘I would be ready’: Longstanding United target addresses prospect of finally getting his desired move this summer

Jun 13 2024, 6:48

Manchester United primary target receives late call-up to Euro 2024 squad

Jun 12 2024, 23:28

Raphael Varane opens talks with David Beckham’s Inter Miami

Jun 12 2024, 22:47