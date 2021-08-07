Ready to light up the sky

Aug. 7—When the fireworks explode over the Grand River tonight, it will be the result of an extensive process by Michael Fox and his team at Pyrotecnico.

That effort came down to the wire as heavy rains Friday morning delayed their set-up efforts in the shadow of the "Coast Guard City, USA" sign.

"If it wasn't for the rain, we'd have all three of these sets done today," Fox said as he and a crew of workers huddled under a canopy, working on one of the three sets. The other two groups of launchers sat untouched under heavy tarps, waiting for a break in the weather.

Fox explained that the fireworks show that wows spectators on the final night of the festival takes more than a month to prepare.

"They have to do the music first, and that's all done by the fountain people," Fox said. "They send the music to us, and we have a choreographer who sits down and choreographs everything. It's all computer-driven."

After the choreography is complete, a crew picks out all the individual fireworks shells that will be part of the show. They're loaded up and delivered from the company's home base in Newcastle, Pennsylvania, to Grand Haven. Setup begins in earnest on Friday morning.

Racks of launching tubes have to be set at specific angles to make sure the shells launch at just the right trajectory to fit with the show. After the proper shell is placed in each tube, another team moves in and begins adding fuses, which are connected through an intricate wiring process. Those wires then go into a receiver that is hooked up to a main computer. When it's time for each shell to be fired, the computer sends a signal to that specific fuse, which ignites it, sending the shell into the air.

Fox said the process isn't necessarily cutting edge — fireworks shows have been computer-driven for decades.

"We've been doing computer choreography since the early 1990s," he said. "The innovation has really been in the different colors, using different chemicals and different effects."

Story continues

Fox explained that fireworks come primarily from China, but also from Spain and Italy. Costs have risen drastically as the cost of ocean freight from China doubled over the past year.

Fox has been doing the Grand Haven show since 1985. He and his team agreed that this is their favorite location to run a show.

"It's nice because you have everything all the way down to the water, and everything down there is reflected," he said. "It's a very unique site with the water, the aerials, the Musical Fountain.

"When I first did this show in 1985, it was a basic show, all shot from down on the lower level, nothing up by the fountain," Fox added. "It slowly became choreographed, working with the fountain, and now it's a compete program using different levels."