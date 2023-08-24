Get ready — “Kelce” trailer will take you on roller coaster of emotions

You know him. You love him. And if you don't — Philly doesn't claim you.

Jason Kelce will go down as one of the most beloved players to ever wear an Eagles jersey.

From embracing the city as his own throughout his career, to simply being the best center this franchise has ever seen — Kelce is a legend.

And now we have the opportunity to take a peek into his life.

Prime Video just released the first look of their upcoming documentary "Kelce." It is set to follow the center throughout the entire 2022 NFL season (including the Super Bowl run).

Here is your warning … it's about to take you on a roller coaster of emotions.

The man at the center of the game. KELCE streams September 12. pic.twitter.com/WQu4RBKTWq — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) August 24, 2023

The documentary appears to cover a plethora of storylines including family life, facing his brother, Travis, in the Super Bowl and even retirement discussions.

The universe really does work wonders. Seriously, what are the odds this took place during one of the most historic seasons in franchise history? To be able to look back on last season through the eyes of Kelce will be something Eagles fans treasure forever.

"Kelce" is set to begin streaming September 12 on Prime Video, two days after the Eagles kick off their 2023 season against the Patriots.