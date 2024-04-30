‘We’re ready’: Green Bay officials on the clock after soaking in all ideas from 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – City officials are looking ahead to the next NFL draft coming to Green Bay in 2025 after overseeing how things operated in Detroit.

Officials from the village of Ashwaubenon, including the village manager himself, spent the week of the draft learning about the ins and outs of the entire operation.

Green Bay West High School begins renovations on Del Marcelle Stadium

“The Village of Ashwaubenon sent five individuals from our public safety department, public works, community development, and myself,” stated Joel Gregozeski. “We had a number of tours and visits with both NFL individuals as well as individuals from the city of Detroit.”

Gregozeski also says lining up draft day activities is going to be a primary focus for the village after seeing how much entertainment there was in Detroit.

“A lot of the Draft day activities are going to happen in Ashwaubenon so we’re going to be working with our business community here in the coming weeks in preparing and planning for what that activation looks like,” explained Gregozeski.

Officials with Discover Green Bay also have their work cut out for them, but the Vice President of Digital Marketing and Communications says it is a state-wide effort, so he has all the confidence they can pull it off, especially with the help of the NFL.

“The NFL has done this over and over and over again. They know what they need to secure their perimeter,” explained Nick Meisner. “It’s a process that we’re working through with the NFL, and of course, we can share ideas.”

Appleton International Airport logs busiest month on record in March

For Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, the biggest thing to note was the security measures and safety precautions and he told Local 5’s Samantha Petters that the City of Green Bay is already working with local law enforcement, who also traveled to Detroit.

“I think we have really good experience, not just our public safety folks but the level of collaboration that’s necessary between the City of Green Bay, Brown County, and the Village of Ashwaubenon,” said Mayor Genrich. “I think there’s a lot to build off as far as creating a really safe, well-maintained event.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.