’He will be ready for the first match’ – Olivier Giroud clarifies Kylian Mbappé’s situation

Absent from the first-team training session on Thursday, Kylian Mbappé (25) should have no problem keeping his spot against Austria on Monday.

On Thursday, Les Bleus were welcomed by more than 4,000 fans in Paderborn. A perfect occasion for the players to feel the support ahead of their Euros opener against Austria on Monday, in Düsseldorf. However, this first-team training session occurred with two notable absentees: France’s captain, Kylian Mbappé, and Kingsley Coman (28). The newly announced Real Madrid player was once again managed, after having already been absent from the starting lineup of Les Bleus’ last friendly game against Canada on Sunday. If concerns about his fitness for France’s crucial first game against Austria, Olivier Giroud (38) clarified his teammate’s situation.

In Friday’s press conference, Giroud appeared positive about Mbappé, having no doubt about his availability for the Euros opener: “I’m not worried, he’s been spared, he said, according to a report from RMC Sport. “I’m not part of the medical staff now. He’s not going to lose his fitness by missing one or two training sessions. Don’t worry, he’ll be ready for the first match.” Drawn in Group D with the Netherlands, Poland, and Austria, France will face the latter in their Euros opener on Monday night, in Düsseldorf.

GFFN l Grégoire Devaux