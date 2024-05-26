Get ready for Cavaliers season four of the Mobley-Allen combo | Jeff Schudel

May 25—Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman admits it can get "clunky" when Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley are playing at the same time, but he is willing to accept that as a tradeoff for the way the two 7-footers defend together.

Mobley will be in his fourth season with the Cavs in 2024-25. Allen, acquired at the trade deadline in 2021, became the subject of trade rumors after the Cavs were eliminated by the Celtics in five games in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Allen missed the last eight playoff games, including the final three games of the Orlando series, with a broken rib. Things could change, but Altman sounds unwilling to tear them asunder.

"Could it get a little clunky with two bigs on the floor?" Altman asked rhetorically on May 24 during his season wrap-up news conference. "But guess what? On the other side, we're really good defensively. That's been true since we've had these two together. It's been an incredible defensive group and that helps us win games in the fourth quarter as well.

"And so do we need to look at diversifying the offense? Sure, that's something that we need to do. Evan continues to space the floor and we want him to shoot more threes."

Mobley attempted an average of 1.2 3s a game and 0.4 makes this season.

The Cavs were in the play-in tournament 2022 and lost both games when Mobley was a rookie. They were beaten by the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs in his second season and by the Celtics this year.

Altman said being in the playoff chase each year has slowed Mobley's development because the Cavs made reaching the playoffs the priority.

"The Evan piece is a really fascinating study because the balance of developing a top three pick and the talent that he has with us trying to win big is really difficult," Alman said. "That's difficult for a head coach. That's difficult for an organization because if we weren't trying to win big, I'm sure we could have rolled the ball out and had Evan scoring 20 points a game. But that means Evan Mobley's probably not in the conference semifinals competing at the highest level. And so when you look at a top three-pick like Evan, it's very rare that they played postseason basketball since the day they were drafted."

The Detroit Pistons selected Cade Cunningham with the first pick in 2021. The Houston Rockets selected Jalen Green second. Neither team qualified for the playoffs any of the three years since drafting Cunningham and Suggs.