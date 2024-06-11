Advertisement

Ready for carnage? Pinehurst No. 2's greens look vicious ahead of 2024 US Open

jack schmelzinger, cincinnati enquirer
·1 min read

The 124th U.S. Open golf tournament is this week, and the world's best golfers are already growing wary of the notoriously vicious greens at Pinehurst's famous Number Two course.

Wyndham Clark, the defending U.S. Open champion played a practice round at Pinehurst No. 2 on Monday.

"If they get any firmer and faster, the greens, I mean, they'd be borderline," Clark said during his press conference. "They already are borderline."

There have been three U.S. Opens played at Pinehurst, including one of the greatest finishes in the history of the tournament in 1999. Only four players have ever finished a U.S. Open under par at the Donald Ross designed course. The greens are shaped like turtle shells, so approach play is extremely important.

Its safe to say no one will be shooting a 62 this weekend, as both Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele did in the first round of last year’s U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 2024 US Open: Pinehurst No. 2 greens vicious in practice rounds