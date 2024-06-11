Ready for carnage? Pinehurst No. 2's greens look vicious ahead of 2024 US Open

The 124th U.S. Open golf tournament is this week, and the world's best golfers are already growing wary of the notoriously vicious greens at Pinehurst's famous Number Two course.

We often debate speed, how fast is too fast? The US Open sets the bar every year. Hit the wrong spot of the green at Pinehurst Number 2 and end up in the waste area 40+ yards away with the hardest shot in golf. Bring on the carnage! pic.twitter.com/4wDbRyUOZN — Preserved Links (@preservedlinks) June 11, 2024

Wyndham Clark, the defending U.S. Open champion played a practice round at Pinehurst No. 2 on Monday.

"If they get any firmer and faster, the greens, I mean, they'd be borderline," Clark said during his press conference. "They already are borderline."

The par-5 fifth green at Pinehurst is WILD. 👀



Here’s what happens to approaches that come up *just* short after missing the green left. #TeamTaylorMade pic.twitter.com/Y3NpgPw7BB — TaylorMade Golf (@TaylorMadeGolf) June 11, 2024

There have been three U.S. Opens played at Pinehurst, including one of the greatest finishes in the history of the tournament in 1999. Only four players have ever finished a U.S. Open under par at the Donald Ross designed course. The greens are shaped like turtle shells, so approach play is extremely important.

Yea Pinehurst looks quite difficult.



Maybe hit it a little harder though, pal.



(Via IG / sugarloafsocialclub) pic.twitter.com/YgdLm2laLA — Tour Golf (@PGATUOR) June 11, 2024

Its safe to say no one will be shooting a 62 this weekend, as both Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele did in the first round of last year’s U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 2024 US Open: Pinehurst No. 2 greens vicious in practice rounds