Get ready for Bucs vs. Falcons with this epic hype video

Fire the cannons 💥💣 🔜 #TBvsATL 1 p.m. ET on FOX pic.twitter.com/pdXD1wmxyG — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 8, 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers can’t change their playoff fate in Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Atlanta Falcons, but that won’t stop them from playing their starters and fighting to the finish.

After locking up the NFC South and the No. 4 seed in the NFC with last week’s comeback win over the Carolina Panthers, the Bucs still have a chance to finish with a winning record if they can beat the Falcons on Sunday.

Get yourself ready for this NFC South showdown by watching the Bucs’ epic hype video above.

