Ready for a breakout season

Aug. 16—Among several returning offensive and defensive starters are holes to fill in the Illinois football lineups. Beat writer Scott Richey spotlights three players who are primed for a potential breakout season:

Josh Kreutz, offensive line

The last two Illinois starting centers are in NFL training camps. Doug Kramer Jr. is healthy again in year two for the Chicago Bears, and Alex Pihlstrom is trying to carve out a roster spot with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent. Kreutz is the next man up, having played behind Kramer and Pihlstrom the last two years. The 6-foot-2, 290-pounder also has the benefit of what's basically a lifetime master's class in playing center having a 14-year NFL veteran as a dad in former Chicago Bears Pro Bowl center Olin Kreutz.

Kenenna Odeluga, linebacker

Ask Illinois linebackers coach Andy Buh or team captain Tarique Barnes, and they'll both say Odeluga was ready for a bigger role in 2022. The South Holland native and former Chicago Mt. Carmel standout mostly had to bide his time behind Barnes, Isaac Darkangelo and CJ Hart. Odeluga was used primarily on third down as a pass rusher in 13 games last season, but now that Darkangelo has exhausted his eligibility and Hart transferred, he should be in line for more as a redshirt sophomore this year.

Tyler Strain, cornerback

Call it a secondary shuffle. Losing four starters from the nation's top scoring defense to the NFL creates plenty of opportunity heading into the 2023 season. Strain's advantage in a mostly young, inexperienced defensive backs room comes from playing in 12 games last season and getting a start in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The Pace, Fla., native isn't the biggest option at cornerback at 5-9 and 190 pounds, but he was physical and productive (two interceptions, three pass breakups) in limited action a year ago.