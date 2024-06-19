Reading Women's future in doubt amid financial concerns

Reading Women may not be able to play in the Women's Championship next season as a takeover bid rejection has sparked huge financial concerns.

The move by the Football Association could see the permanent abolishment of the women's division, including the girl's academy.

"Ever since relegation to the Championship and being moved to part-time on the June 6 2023, players and staff have been in fear for the club's future, with so much uncertainty with the current ownership under Dai Yongge," a source inside the club told Sky Sports.

It is understood from The Guardian that discussions are ongoing and the possibility of the team dropping down to a lower tier of the women's pyramid would likely help cut costs.

Fears are growing as the impending deadline needed to meet the FA's requirement to be eligible to play is reported to be next week. The club will need to provide proof of funding, employed staff, and registered players come pre-season.

If the deadline is missed, Reading could be faced with taking a voluntary relegation to the fourth tier.

At present, Reading have only two first-team players with contracts going into next season, but the club informed players in May that they would not be acting on any other contract extensions due to a spending freeze.

Reading spent eight years in the WSL after being promoted in 2015. They were relegated to the Women's Championship in 2023 and switched to a part-time model soon afterwards. Last season, they finished tenth in the second tier, one place and six points above the relegation zone.