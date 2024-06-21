Reading Women launch petition to save club and girls section

Reading Women have launched a petition to try and save the club (Reading Women)

Reading Women have launched a petition in an attempt to try and save the women and girls section of the club, after being warned there is no guarantees it will continue next season.

The side were in the Women’s Super League as recently as the 2022-23 season, and believe it is unlikely the women’s side will be allowed to stay in the Championship next season.

Reportedly the club have not ordered women’s first team and academy kits for the upcoming season.

“We’re devastated to learn that there is an imminent threat to not only Reading Women’s Football Club, but the girls academy too,” an anonymous parent of a girl at the club said.

“Reading FC have been pioneers in women’s football over the years and have helped produce players like Mary Earps, Fran Kirby and Farah Williams, to name just a few.

Mary Earps played for Reading (The FA via Getty Images)

“Only last year they were playing in the WSL and due to a cut in funding, we’ve watched them struggle to maintain a place in the Championship.

“As the mother of a young player, I believe there is a huge discrepancy between how professional football is portrayed by the FA and what it’s really like.

“The FA narrative is that it’s a great time to be an elite young female footballer in the UK, and that they can offer a clean and supportive pathway to become a Lioness.

“However the harsh reality on the ground is very different unless you’re signed to a club like Chelsea or Arsenal who have plenty of money to self-fund the girls’ academies.

“This year alone we’ve seen Lewes FC’s girls academy collapse, and now potentially Reading. The FA haven’t spoken out at all which is so disappointing.

"Just like the boys in football academies, these girls have made the same sacrifices to the dream - dedicating their lives to football since they were as young as seven, juggling school and intense training sessions, missed being with family and friends, made life-changing decisions for their future in football. Many players travel over two hours each way, four times a week to get to training."

The Guardian have reported that just two senior women’s players are still contracted at the club, but youth players may be left stuck, as the FA requires girls to sign academy contracts in February, to limit their interaction and ability to contact other clubs.

The club’s petition can be found at Change.org online petition.