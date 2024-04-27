Reading v Blackpool

Anthony Edwards dropped 36 points in Phoenix.
Round 1 is here in Detroit. Stay updated with Yahoo Sports.
Scott Pianowski examines the potential fantasy impact of intriguing receivers and running backs taken on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.
Plum said she was 'devastated' in a cryptic statement on social media.
Many fantasy managers become too afraid of making a mistake, of making a wrong decision. Scott Pianowski explains why that fear is a detriment.
Many people had the Texas WR as a first-round prospect.
The Eagles landed a defense and special teams weapon in the second round.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down how we can tap into the Braves' and Brewers' scorching starts.
The NFL will allow players to wear protective Guardian Caps during games beginning with the 2024 season. The caps were previously mandated for practices.
Scott Pianowski tackles your pressing fantasy baseball questions in the debut of his weekly mailbag.
Scott Pianowski debuts The Fantasy Baseball Buzz, a weekly series analyzing the biggest stories across MLB. This week, the Dodgers' leadoff man's scorching start.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie breaks down pitching strategy for the first full week of the 2024 MLB season.
The Patriots have a new receiver to go with their new quarterback.
With more than two weeks of fantasy baseball data available to us, Dalton Del Don exposes the statistics we should be wary of.
It's time to boost those fantasy baseball rosters. Andy Behrens offers eight players to consider adding in all leagues.
The news many fantasy baseball managers and MLB fans have been waiting for is here: The No. 1 prospect in baseball is coming to The Show. Scott Pianowski gives his take.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald breakdown the five biggest fantasy storylines from night one of the draft and provide instant draft grades and dynasty rookie rankings.
Justin Herbert has a new receiver to work with.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up a series of pickups to assist every manager, starting with a duo of Rockies ahead of a Colorado homestand.
Fans could finally get their wish and have the day after the Super Bowl be a holiday.