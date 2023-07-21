'Reading too much into that': Pac-12 commissioner backtracks statement on media deal

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff danced around a definitive answer on when a conference media deal will be done during the Pac-12 Football Media Day in Las Vegas.

Kliavkoff said that the media deal will be done in the near future and said that waiting has given them better options.

“I don't consider it frustrating. It's a reinforcement for me of what dedicated and passionate fans we have and how much people care about college athletics,” Kliavkoff said. “At the same time, I don't want the opportunity to be missed today to talk about football. We're not announcing a deal on purpose today because I want the focus to be on football.”

After a reporter asked him about whether his statement meant that a deal was done, Kliavkoff backtracked his previous statement and said, “I think you’re reading too much into that.”

The media deal and expansion dominated the start of the conference with Kliavkoff stating several times that the conference has to complete its media deal and get the grant of rights signed before considering further expansion.

The remaining presidents and chancellors must sign the grant of rights to keep the Pac-12 intact after USC and UCLA leave for the Big Ten in 2024 and would have to be satisfied with the new deal.

Riley praises former Cardinals head coach

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has joined Lincoln Riley's staff at USC as an offensive analyst which means he'll get to work with a Heisman Trophy winner in Caleb Williams. Riley welcomes the offensive expertise.

"It’s been good to have him with us. Good friend, great coach. Another great guy to have in the staff room, brings a lot of knowledge, not just from the offensive point of view. It’s been very helpful for me to have him in that chair, in terms of having a guy that has been a head coach both at the collegiate level and the professional level. Kliff already knew so many of our guys on our staff that so many of those relationships were already in place so he’s fit in and it has been seamless," Riley said.

Asked if Kingsbury has drawn up a play or two, Riley didn't hedge.

"Absolutely. You have a lot of creative guys in there already. You get another mind like that in the room and you have to take advantage of that."

— Michelle Gardner

Arizona addresses quarterback's sexual assault case

Arizona’s session was overshadowed by off-the-field developments surrounding quarterback Jayden de Laura’s sexual assault case from high school.

Head coach Jedd Fisch’s first question was about de Laura and he stated that de Laura never pled guilty and that’s what the program went off when he was aware of the lawsuit in September.

“We can't make decisions, it would be unfair to make decisions, based upon information we don't have,” Fisch said. “All we can do is listen to the people that knew him the best, that knew the most amount of information.”

The civil action was filed in the juvenile court and could not be legally discussed during the conference.

When it was his turn to speak, de Laura began with his statement on the matter. Later in the conference, he was visibly distraught when he was later asked how he was doing as a person.

“There’s nothing I would like to do but clear my name if I could and to defend myself of what’s being written and how it’s being written...” de Laura said. “What I can say today is that I’m grateful to the University of Arizona for assessing the facts of this matter and allowing me to continue my education as a student-athlete.”

— Jenna Ortiz

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff walks back comment on media deal