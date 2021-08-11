Reading Royals sign goalie Ryan Ruck

Aug. 10—Goalie Ryan Ruck has signed with the Reading Royals, the team announced Tuesday.

The 26-year-old had signed to play for the Royals a season ago before the organization decided not to play in 2020-21 due to the coronavirus pandemic. His rights reverted back to Reading following the season.

"(Players) Garrett Cecere, Garret Cockerill and David Drake had nothing but good things to say about Reading, and it made for an easy decision," Ruck said in a press release.

Ruck played last season for the SPHL's Macon Mayhem, going 15-4-0 with a .931 save percentage and .207 goals-against average. He was named to SPHL All-Rookie Team and helped the Mayhem compile the best regular season record in the league. Macon lost to Pensacola in the league finals.

"It felt awesome to just play some games in the COVID season," Ruck said. "No one knew what was going to go on, but it was incredible to be around a bunch of guys, be in the locker room, get on the ice and play some games."

Before turning pro, the 6-1 Ruck played four seasons at Northeastern University, going 44-38-8 with a .904 save percentage and 2.60 goals-against average and helping the Huskies win Hockey East titles in 2016 and 2019.

He then transferred to Colorado College, where he went 3-4 with a .902 save percentage and 3.48 goals-against average in 10 games.

Ruck played junior hockey with the NAHL's Minot Minotauros in 2012-13 and the USHL's Des Moines Buccaneers for the following two seasons.