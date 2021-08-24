Reading Royals hire James Henry as assistant coach

Aug. 24—The Reading Royals announced the hiring of James Henry as assistant coach Monday.

Henry, 30, replaces Nick Luukko, who was hired earlier this month as head coach of the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen.

"I am very excited to be joining the Reading Royals as assistant coach," Henry said in a statement released by the Royals. "This is a big step in my coaching career, and I couldn't be more thankful for the opportunity."

Henry played his entire seven-season pro career in the ECHL for the Stockton Thunder and Adirondack Thunder. He was a captain for Adirondack in his final two seasons (2018-19, 2019-20).

He was hired as an assistant for the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen for 2020-21, but the team opted out of the season. He then signed to be the head coach of the FPHL's Binghamton Black Bears before making the move to Reading.

"We have seen James' leadership qualities firsthand over the past six years while also being one of the smartest two-way forwards in the ECHL over that span," Royals head coach Kirk MacDonald said in a statement. "Those qualities came through in spades during the interview process, and we're excited to have him join the Royals staff to begin his coaching career."

Henry retired as Adirondack's leader in points with 230 (69 goals, 161 assists) and games with 303.

In 441 career ECHL games, he had 309 points. He had 14 goals and 23 assists in 51 games against Reading.

Henry won the ECHL Community Service Award in 2019 and was named to the ECHL All-Star Game in 2017.

"I look forward to working with all of the players and staff within the organization and interacting with the great fan base in Reading," Henry said.