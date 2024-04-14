Reading Royals fall to Orlando in regular season finale

Apr. 13—The Reading Royals concluded their 2023-24 season on Saturday night, falling 1-0 to Orlando at Santander Arena.

Alex Frye scored the game-winner with 28 seconds remaining in the third period to give the Solar Bears the victory. Aaron Luchuk had the assist.

Reading goaltender Nolan Maier recorded 33 saves. The Royals were out-shot 34-29.

With the loss, Reading concludes its season with a 29-35-8 record and 66 points. The Royals finish in last place in the ECHL North Division and miss the postseason for the first time since the 2018-19 season.