Reading the room: Evaluating tight ends on Patriots’ roster

The New England Patriots have always loved their tight ends, and they doubled down at the position in 2021 by signing Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith at the same time.

Fast forward to 2023, and Smith is in Atlanta, while the Patriots brought in Mike Gesicki as a replacement.

Offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien pioneered 12 personnel for the Patriots in his first stint with the team. He brought in Will Lawing, who has followed him in his previous stints, to coach the tight end position. There’s hope the two can work together to create a new gold standard at the position.

For now, here’s what things look like for the Patriots’ 2023 tight end group:

Hunter Henry

Height: 6’5

Weight: 250 lbs

Age: 28

Career Stats: 3,434 yards, 32 TDs

Henry is an elite red zone option, and he gives the Patriots a vertical threat in the seam. Although he isn’t an elite blocker or in-line tight end, he is serviceable enough to stay on the field for the majority of the game.

Henry, who is in a contract year, has emerged as a leader and has great chemistry with Mac Jones. It is likely he will be extended considering he is currently the best tight end on the Patriots’ roster.

Mike Gesicki

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6’6

Weight: 247 lbs

Age: 27

Career Stats: 2617 yards, 18 TDs

Mike Gesicki was brought in to replace Jonnu Smith in Bill O’Brien’s offense and ended up signing a one-year prove-it deal. Gesicki was also recruited to Penn State by O’Brien.

So there is familiarity between the two.

Gesicki is a talented vertical threat tight end, but he is even worse than Henry at blocking. He will likely be used as a hybrid tight end and oversized slot receiver, as he has true speed to challenge from the inside, but the body control to win over the top. It should be fun to watch the two in the red zone this year.

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6’2

Weight: 241 lbs

Age: 28

Career Stats: 1,207 yards, 5 TDs

Anthony Firkser recently played for Atlanta after four years in Tennessee. He will likely play a minor role on offense, but he is currently the most experienced blocker on the roster.

So he will likely make the roster as the team’s blocking tight end, barring an emergence from anyone else. Firkser is a serviceable pass-catcher and above average blocker, which is something the team desperately needs.

Height: 6’5

Weight: 217 lbs

Age: 26

Career Stats: N/A

A converted tight end to receiver, Washington is a hybrid for this team and offers special teams upside. But he is still extremely raw.

He will likely be seen as a practice squad player for now, but the Patriots clearly love the upside of the player. His size and tight end experience land him on this list, and the Patriots could see something in training camp to warrant an initial 53-man roster spot.

Johnny Lumpkin

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6’6

Weight: 268 lbs

Age: 25

Career Stats: ROOKIE

Lumpkin is a 2023 undrafted free agent who has a chance to be an impact tight end with development, but he is extremely raw and 25 years old. His size allows him to be an excellent blocker with good speed for receiving upside.

Lumpkin should have some room on the practice squad, as the Patriots have no one on the 2024 roster. If they decide to move on from Henry and Gesicki, they’ll need some bodies on the roster. Lumpkin could be a true dual threat tight end or a camp flash in the pan.

But right now, it’s too early to tell.

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6’5

Weight: 249 lbs

Age: 27

Career Stats: N/A

Sokol will likely be a depth piece for the 2023 NFL season as more of a traditional in-line tight end. He has experience in the Patriots’ system, and the familiarity is strong enough for him to serve in an emergency tight end role.

Although he has yet to make an impact for the Patriots, he’ll be there as depth for the time being with only two starting tight ends on the roster and long-term uncertainty at the position.

