Reading the room: Evaluating running backs on Patriots’ roster

After the departure of Damien Harris, the New England Patriots have a wide open running backs room behind budding star Rhamondre Stevenson.

Some teams like similar scheme fit running backs, and some like having situational backs who have different roles. Meanwhile, other teams like clones of their top guy so the game plan stays the same.

It’ll be hard to predict just exactly what the Patriots do, but one thing is for sure: They like to have variety and flexibility. This is why we started this series. It was so we could look at the position group with a wider lens, rather than just wanting four running backs on the roster.

Today, we’re diving into what roles the running backs play and why the Patriots philosophically have them on the roster in 2023.

Rhamondre Stevenson

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6’0

Weight: 230 lbs

Age: 25

Career Stats: 2,190 all purpose yards, 11 overall TDs

Stevenson was a bell cow in 2022 with 279 touches (receiving and rushing) and 1,461 total yards. He was the Patriots’ offense, and in 2023, the team was confident enough to allow Damien Harris to walk to the division rival Buffalo Bills.

Stevenson will likely have a little less of a workload as a pass-catcher, but he has the upside to continue as a three-down back if the options behind him do not pan out in 2023. He is one of the NFL’s best running backs, and he should play well with an improved offensive line and offense as a whole with Bill O’Brien running things.

Height: 6’0

Weight: 216 lbs

Age: 30

Career Stats: 2,297 all purpose yards, 11 TDs

Ty Montgomery was brought in to compete for lead pass-catching back, which is a very important role in the Patriots’ offense. His season was cut short due to a preseason injury he never fully recovered from.

If he remains healthy, he can spell Stevenson on pass-catching and pass-blocking downs. He will also offer some unique looks in the redzone given his experience as a pure receiver and rusher in the NFL. Montgomery is a fun gadget player that could have a sneaky good season for the Patriots under the new offensive coaching staff.

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 5’11

Weight: 205 lbs

Age: 24

Career Stats: 100 yards, 1 TD

Pierre Strong Jr. was the fastest running back in the 2022 NFL draft, and the Patriots added him to their roster in the fourth round. Last season, the offense as a whole stalled, but Strong Jr. had a nice end to the season as he learned the speed of the NFL game.

He has upside as a pass-catcher and elusive back, and right now, he will be the primary change-of-pace back for the Patriots when they need to spell Stevenson on early downs.

If he can put together a solid campaign in 2023, the Patriots could have a nice one-two punch between Stevenson and Strong Jr.

Height: 5’10

Weight: 225 lbs

Age: 22

Career Stats: 52 yards, 1 TD

Kevin Harris was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 draft and fits in as a goal line power back. He showed flashes of skill last season, but ultimately, he was a backend depth piece on the roster.

Harris will compete with Robinson, Montgomery and J.J. Taylor for the last two likely running back spots, all of which depend on what the Patriots want to do.

J.J. Taylor

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 5’6

Weight: 185lbs

Age: 25

Career Stats: 176 all purpose yards, 2 TDs

J.J. Taylor has been with New England for some time battling to stay on the active roster or the practice squad. He is an undersized, speedy back with some receiving upside, but his spot on the roster is a long-shot at this point. His presence is for depth, and if the Patriots wish to keep him, it will likely be on the practice squad.

