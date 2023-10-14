Reading High falls to Manheim Township in high school football

Oct. 14—Reading High managed just 47 total yards in falling to Manheim Township 41-0 in a Lancaster-Lebanon Section 1 game Friday at Neffsville.

The Red Knights (0-5, 1-7), who lost their sixth straight, had 34 rushing yards on 21 carries and 13 passing yards. They had just two first downs and three turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble).

The Blue Streaks (4-0, 8-0), who remained in a first-play tie in the section with Wilson, jumped to a 28-0 lead after a quarter and led 41-0 at the half.

Hayden Johnson threw five touchdown passes for Township. He had scoring passes of 10 yards to Declan Clancy, 6 yards to Carter Bair, 9 yards to Asher Wolfe, 36 yards to Nicholas Palumbo and 18 yards to Landon Kennel.

Clancy also scored on a 13-yard run.

The Blue Streaks finished with 256 total yards (84 rushing, 152 passing).