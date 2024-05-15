Reading fined £200,000 for breaching agent rules

Reading finished the past season 17th in League One [Getty Images]

Reading have been fined £200,000 for breaching Football Association rules around agent regulations in 2019.

Charges of misconduct against three club employees and an agent relating to payments contingent on the future transfer of an unnamed player were found proven by an independent regulatory commission.

The club's former chief executive officer Nigel Howe has been fined £5,000 and suspended for 12 months - which includes "all football and football-related activity" in the second six months of the ban.

Agent Glen Tweneboah has been banned for six months, effective from 4 October 2024, and fined £15,000.

The Royals' head of football operations Michael Gilkes and club secretary Sue Hewett were warned over their future conduct.

Reading issued a statement saying they were "extremely disappointed" by the "excessive" sanctions which they pointed out related to a "single agent negotiation".

'Fell short of high standards we usually operate'

"All clubs are extremely vulnerable to losing talented players that they have spent many years nurturing and developing," the statement said.

"It remains a challenge to navigate and negotiate such deals in the best interests of the football club and these young players.

"On this one occasion, the club’s conduct fell short of the high standards with which we usually operate, and the club is committed to ensuring this will not happen again.

"Nigel, Sue and Michael have each worked for and represented Reading FC in an exemplary fashion for over 20 years. There has been no prior history of offences, nor any since."

The regulatory commission hearing was held on 29 February, with the charges relating to events between 1 March and 16 July 2019.

Howe, now Reading's property projects manager and who is involved in brokering the sale of the club owned by Chinese businessman Dai Yongge, was the club's CEO at the time.

The commission's report said "his own account of his approach to the negotiation with Mr Tweneboah, and indeed such negotiations in general, is nothing short of astonishing" and that he showed a "reckless disregard" for the rules.

The report called the breaches "both serious and concerning", when outlining the sanctions.

Howe's 12-month suspension is immediate "from involvement with player contract negotiations and transfer related activity (including dealings with agents/intermediaries) for six months", before a further six months where he will be banned from all football-related activity.

This would bar him from any involvement in a sale of the club if it is not completed by then.

In March, the financially-stricken club said it was in "exclusive negotiations" with a buyer.

The Royals had six points deducted for financial breaches this season, having had four docked the previous term. They finished the League One season in 17th place, nine points clear of relegation.