Reading Fightin Phils replay: Reading 3, Richmond 2

Aug. 7—Friday's game

Reading 2, Richmond 2

Game recap: At Richmond, Reading right fielder Grenny Cumana threw out the potential tying run at the plate to end the game as the Fightin Phils held off the Flying Squirrels for their third straight win.

With Reading clinging to a 3-1 lead, Richmond put runners on second and third with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. Mitchell Tolman singled to right field to drive in one run, but Cumana threw a strike to catcher Rodolfo Duran to nail Simon Whitehead for the final out.

Reading took a 1-0 lead in the sixth when Grenny Cumana singled an an outfield error allowed Bryson Stott to score. Richmond tied it in the bottom of the sixth when Tolman scored on a wild pitch.

Matt Kroon singled home a run in the seventh and Duran hit an RBI double in the eighth to give Reading a 3-1 lead.

Starting pitcher Hans Crouse made his debut for Reading, going five scoreless innings. He allowed two hits, walked three and struck out five. Nick Lackney (3-0) got the win and Zach Warren got his first save despite allowing a single to the only batter he faced.

Richmond starter Michael Plassmeyer blanked Reading on four hits over five innings. He walked one and struck out seven. Joey Marciano (3-3) allowed two runs on four hits in two innings.

Chris Cornelius went 3-for-4 with a double and run scored in his Reading debut.

On deck: Reading will visit Richmond at The Diamond Saturday beginning at 6:05 p.m.