Reading Fightin Phils hold opening ceremonies at Redner's Event Center

May 20—What was once a vision is now a reality at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Redner's Event Center, the largest facilities project in Reading Fightin Phils' history, was officially unveiled on Monday with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

"It's spectacular," Fightin Phils owner Craig Stein said. "It's something that's great for the community. I can't wait for the people to come and see what we've accomplished here."

The two-story building located beyond the stadium's outfield wall includes everything from the team's clubhouse and weight room to community spaces that can accommodate hundreds of people.

On the first floor, the building houses the home and away team clubhouses, batting cages, weight rooms, women's locker rooms, dining areas and kitchens and training room facilities. The player development facilities exceed Major League Baseball's requirements for Minor League Baseball facilities, as the Fightin Phils are the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.

"It may be, if not the nicest, one of the nicest facilities in the country," Reading general manager Scott Hunsicker said. "The continuity of everything (is significant)."

The second floor of the building can accommodate up to 500 people in a banquet setting. The large windows will provide views of the playing field from above the right-center field wall, which was adjusted to make room for the structure.

"The Redner's Event Center is as unique of a venue as you'll find," state Sen. Judy Schwank said during the opening ceremonies. "I believe it will become a cornerstone of community life here in Berks."

The total cost of the project was $45 million. The Fightin Phils and their private partners spent $27.5 million on the building, while the remaining $17.5 million came from public funding.

"It's not just about the team, but it's also so much about our community," U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan said. "Sports venues are about our community, and specifically this one is about the city of Reading."

The state awarded a $7.5 million grant for renovations. The city and Berks County initially committed $3 million each.

The city later committed additional funds, with their final contribution totaling nearly $5 million. Reading's total contribution comes from its pool of $61 million in American Rescue Plan funds.

"The Redner's Event Center shows the power of partnership and the belief in the potential of our great city," Mayor Eddie Moran said. "I extend my deepest gratitude to our esteemed funding partners."

Redner's Markets purchased the naming rights to the building, which was announced in April 2023. Designed by Ewing Cole and Steve Boyd, the structure, which was built by Burkey Construction, was designed to look like a 1950s warehouse, which fits with FirstEnergy Stadium's existing brick architecture.

"The relationship we have with the Phillies and with Scott Hunsicker made this project a more than natural fit," Redner's Markets president and CEO Ryan Redner. "This is an example of when private grant funding can come together and produce a positive outcome for the regional economy, and it's right here in Berks County."

Bricks from the former wall that stood where the Redner's Event Center now resides were harvested by vocational-technical students from the Reading and Muhlenberg school districts and re-laid to form one of the walls of the new building. The bricks date back to the 1950s.

"It's exciting," Stein said. "It took (the) efforts of so many people to accomplish this."

While many people were involved in the planning, design and construction of the new building, many more will get to enjoy the facility for years to come.

"There is something for everyone here," Schwank said about spending time at FirstEnergy Stadium. "It is just a wonderful social event, beyond just the great games."