Reading Fightin Phils earn comeback victory over Portland in home opener

Apr. 10—Heading into his first season with Reading, 24-yeard-old first baseman Carson Taylor heard good things about hitting at FirstEnergy Stadium.

At the Fightin Phils' home opener on Tuesday night, Taylor learned firsthand just how advantageous the ballpark can be for left-handed batters, as he hit two home runs, including the game-winner, to lead Reading to a 9-8 victory over the Portland in an Eastern League game.

"For me, it lived up to expectations, that's for sure," Taylor said. "So it's definitely a good place to hit."

Trailing 8-6 in the bottom of the seventh, Taylor smashed the go-ahead, three-run home run deep to right field with one out to give the Fightin Phils (2-2) a lead they would keep for good.

"I was just walking up there and trying to do my job," Taylor said about his go-ahead home run. "I wanted to get at least one in, and I got a good pitch and put a good swing on it. Everything felt like it was clicking tonight and I had a lot of confidence in what I was doing."

The homer was Taylor's second of the night, as his first came on a fly ball to left-center with no outs in the third to cut the Sea Dogs' lead to 5-4. He finished the night 2-for-4 with four RBIs.

"The way he swings the bat is great," Fightin Phils manager Al Pedrique said about Taylor. "I like the fact that so far he's been swinging at strikes. That's what we've heard about him — that he has patience and with guys on base he does a good job. So I'm very happy for him that he came through in that situation."

After Taylor gave Reading the lead, the bullpen took care of the rest for the Fightin Phils.

Carlos A. Francisco earned the win in relief for Reading, as he pitched two scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth and allowed just one hit and two walks.

In the ninth, Max Lazar earned his first save of the season, striking out two batters and retiring the side 1-2-3 to end the game.

"The bullpen came in and picked us up and kept us in the game," Pedrique said. "That was the key. They threw strikes, they went right after the hitters and the defense made some nice plays.

"Overall, I thought we swung the bat well. I know we still have some improvements to make, but I'm happy with the way we played the game. There was good energy and good intensity, and again, I tip my hat to the bullpen."

Reading recorded 10 total hits and got off to the hotter start, as it led 2-1 after the first inning thanks to a run scored off a wild pitch from Portland's Wikleman Gonzalez and a sacrifice fly from Caleb Ricketts.

Fightin Phils starter Noah Skirrow allowed five runs, four of which were earned, before being removed after 2 2/3 innings. After he gave up an RBI single to left fielder Nick Yorke in the first, an RBI double by Roman Anthony and an RBI single by Kyle Teal gave Portland a 4-2 lead.

In the bottom of the second, Marcus Lee Sang hit an RBI single for the Fightin Phils to make it 4-3.

Prior to leaving in the top of the third, Skirrow allowed two hits and left runners on second and third with one out. Konnor Ash took over for Skirrow and pitched 2 2/3 innings.

The Sea Dogs (0-2) added a run in the top of the third on a wild pitch by Ash and then, following Taylor's first home run in the bottom of the inning, Robert Moore drove in a run with a single to tie it 5-5.

"That's what we're trying to teach as an organization," Pedrique said on his team's clutch hitting. "Our philosophy is when you go to the plate you have to fight. Especially when you play a six-game series, you have to do your best to get to the other team's bullpen and use their arms early.

"Our goal is for the hitters to understand that the more pitches you see, there is a better chance that you'll get on base or get a hit and get the job done."

With the game tied 5-5 in the top of the sixth, Portland took control of the momentum briefly by scoring three runs on four hits. Jordi Martinez came on in relief for Konnor Ash to start the inning for Reading, and the left-hander quickly gave up a single and then a double to put two runners in scoring position.

Marcelo Mayer hit a sacrifice fly during the next at-bat to score Max Ferguson from third for the Sea Dogs. Kyle Teel and Nick Yorke each hit RBI doubles moments later to give Portland an 8-5 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, Jose Rodriguez hit a solo home run to left-center field to start to sway the momentum back in Reading's favor.

For Taylor, the roaring crowd on hand served as extra motivation to get the job done and secure the come-from-behind win.

"It's hard (playing from behind) for sure," Taylor said. "Everybody wants to be the guy that makes the big swing or makes the big play. I think it's just trusting in what you do. For me, it was I had to tell myself walking up there to just do a job and put the ball in play.

"The crowd was awesome. The energy was great. I definitely felt like it fed into the team as a whole. I thought the fans were fantastic, so that always makes it way more fun."