Reading Fighin Phils' game vs. Akron on Wednesday is rained out
Aug. 12—The Reading Fightin Phils' game against the Akron RubberDucks Wednesday night at FirstEnergy Stadium was postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up Saturday as part of a single-admission doubleheader, with a pair of seven-inning games, that begins at 4:30 p.m. There will be fireworks after the second game, which will not begin before 6:45 p.m.
The teams will continue their Double-A Northeast League series Thursday with a single game at 7:05 p.m.