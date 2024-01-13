Reading fans invade pitch to protest against owner

Reading's League One match against Port Vale was halted on Saturday after home supporters invaded the pitch in protest at the club's owner.

Play had to be brought to a stop after 16 minutes when hundreds of fans made their way on to the pitch at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

"We must reiterate to our supporters that entering or throwing items onto the pitch can put the fixture at risk of abandonment and can result in personal consequences including banning orders," Reading wrote on X.

"We appreciate supporters' frustrations. Please leave the field of play. The club will face serious sanctions if this does not take place.

Sell Before We Dai, a fan-led group urging owner Dai Yongge to sell the club, had planned a protest at full-time of the match.

However, play was held up in the third minute when supporters threw tennis balls on to the pitch and supporter fury spilled over in the 16th minute, forcing the game to be paused.

The Royals have suffered a series of deductions since November 2021, totalling 16 points.

Reading sit 21st in League One, having been hit with a four-point deduction in August.