Reading enter talks with new bidders in sale saga

Reading entered a period of exclusivity with an unnamed bidder on 26 March [Getty Images]

Reading say the club has entered talks with new bidders after failing to agree a sale with their preferred buyer.

The Royals entered a period of exclusivity with an unnamed party in March after owner Dai Yongge committed to a letter of intent.

BBC Radio Berkshire revealed that period had lapsed on 22 May and the club has today confirmed it is speaking to new potential suitors, as well as the party that previously had exclusivity.

The club said Mr Dai aimed to complete the sale "at the earliest opportunity" in a statement on its website.

The Royals finished the League One season safe in 17th place despite Ruben Selles' side having six points deducted for financial breaches.