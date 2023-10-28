Reading boss Ruben Selles says he 'is not concerned' about his position with the club

Reading boss Ruben Selles says he "is not concerned" about his position with the club despite a poor run of League One results.

The Royals have struggled both on and off the pitch so far this season and have three wins and one draw from 13 games.

They have earned just one point from their last five matches.

Reading have already been docked four points this campaign for failing to pay players and staff and deposit wages.

"I know how football works," Selles told BBC Radio Berkshire.

"If you don't win football matches you are at risk of being sacked and that is part of the sport.

"If it happens it happens, it is not for me to make that decision, we will just keep trying to make this team move forward and try and win matches, which is something we are lacking right now.

"I am not concerned about my position."

Selles recently said he did not want a culture of "pointing fingers" for the club's recent misfortunes.

Reading's Chinese owners said they were open to the p"potential" sale of the club in September and it is understood they are still seeking investors to provide financial stability at the Berkshire based club.

A BBC Sport investigation this summer discovered issues getting money out of China.

The Royals, 23rd in League One, host league leaders Portsmouth at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday.