Reading between the words: Jack Coan isn’t starting at Virginia Tech

Brian Kelly met the media for his weekly availability on Monday ahead of their trip to Virginia Tech and addressed the biggest question on the mind. of Notre Dame fans this week.

Who is going to be the starting quarterback Saturday?

“We’ll talk to the guys today when they come over, but it’s not any different from what I kind of mentioned to everybody here. We’re going to have one guy and we’re going to let him know that the reps are for him to be the starter, and focus on one guy. We just haven’t gotten a chance to talk to that individual yet. We know exactly who it is.” – Brian Kelly

I feel safe in saying this means Jack Coan won’t be starting. Immediately following the Wisconsin game Kelly was clear that as long as health allowed, Coan was Notre Dame’s starter. If Coan were to be starting at Virginia Tech why wouldn’t Kelly say that, and why would he need to talk to the starting quarterback? Heck, the depth chart Notre Dame released on Monday even listed Coan as the starter.

It’s not official but using process of elimination it seems obvious who the starting quarterback will be at Virginia Tech.

Coan wouldn’t have to be told by Kelly he’s out, and Tyler Buchner took one (too many) snap in the second half as Drew Pyne tried to pull a rabbit out of his hat. It may not be official but connecting a few dots makes it seem that Pyne is going to be handed the keys to the Ferrari this weekend.

Or perhaps the keys to a Geo Metro.

