My readers were rougher on Tennessee football than Missouri was in loss | Adams

You think Missouri was rough on Tennessee football on Saturday? My literary contributors were even rougher about the 36-7 loss.

Mike writes: What a clown show. Coaching?

My response: You are right. There was coaching for Tennessee. It just wasn’t very good.

Steve writes: My description of Tennessee football is that it is now "muddling in mediocrity" and that we are grossly overpaying a coach that I personally do not think merits being paid in the top 5 in the country. Everyone has an opinion.

Keep up your always honest writing. It has been refreshing for decades and that is what makes you such an enjoyable writer.

My response: Thanks. As bad as Tennessee looked on both sides of the ball against Missouri, I believe in Josh Heupel as an offensive coach. He just didn’t have a quarterback whose skills fit his system well this season. Joe Milton has improved as a passer but would be better in a different system.

The secondary and linebacking corps are flawed. That was never more evident than against Missouri.

Britney writes: My main concern is that next year is going to be very bad. We lose a lot of players albeit they may not be that talented.

Could it be that this offense is really not that good, the system may be not as good as thought, we are being outcoached and we have a head coach that can't recruit like we have to win in the SEC?

I don't know. I've always been skeptical of this offense without a coach/player like Hendon Hooker was. I'm just glad it's basketball season. Please tell me what we are missing in football?

My response: Heupel’s system will flourish when it can go high speed with a quarterback who can run or pass and make quick on-field decisions.

I believe Nico Iamaleava will provide that next season. Never mind how little he has played. His talent is obvious.

The secondary remains a weakness, and the Vols will have to replace a slew of offensive linemen after this season. Success in the transfer portal next month will be crucial for next season.

James writes: I've been here 9 years now and followed TN sports. First, you need to rename TN the Teasers or Disappointers instead of the Vols.

Mens football, basketball, baseball, women's basketball, and women's softball all follow the same script. They beat the bad and so-so teams, might beat a few good teams and maybe a really good team now and then, to build up our hopes. But then in any critical game, pivotal game, or big tourney game they collapse. The sportswriters build up our expectations only to have the TN team let us down.

My response: I’m predicting national championships in all sports next year.

Glenn writes: With an 8-4 season looming, it would now be wise to play Nico Iamaleava at QB for the remaining schedule plus the bowl game. In all likelihood, the Vols aren’t going to beat Georgia or lose to Vanderbilt regardless of who is the QB. The talented freshman needs meaningful game experience, and the coaches need to evaluate his performance to better.

My response: Iamaleava has exciting potential, so I would love to see him play more. But Tennessee coaches will be focused on winning every game they can, and they believe starting quarterback Joe Milton gives them the best chance at that.

James writes: As I have said all year, this defense is pathetic when not playing a high school team - thinking otherwise is delusional. We make mediocre quarterbacks and running backs look like Heisman candidates as one after another has a career game against the sad sack Volunteer defense.

ADAMS: November has been a catastrophe for Josh Heupel, Tennessee football. Georgia is next

My response: Don’t sell Missouri running back Cody Schrader short. He leads the SEC in rushing. And he led it in rushing before he started knocking the Vols around Saturday.

He probably has a higher opinion of Tennessee’s defense than you do. I’m sure he would like to play against it every Saturday.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: My readers were rougher on Tennessee football than Missouri was in loss