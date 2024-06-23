Readers weigh in on Caitlin Clark controversy, WNBA, media coverage | Adams

Caitlin Clark is the best thing to happen to the WNBA.

She’s a unique talent who also succeeded in significantly raising interest in women’s college basketball. As a WNBA rookie, she’s still a box-office bonanza capable of boosting TV ratings like nothing that league has experienced.

Surprisingly, the WNBA's reaction to Clark hasn't been all positive.

So, I asked my literary contributors to weigh in on the controversy. Here are some of their responses.

Rachel writes: Catlin is the golden goose in the WNBA and the sooner the other players realize it the better. Because of her, more people tuned into the women’s finals than ever before and that has carried over to the professional court.

Instead of taking cheap shots and playing to the media trying to make it a social issue - maybe the outspoken players should play the game and stop trying to tear her down. Don’t cut open the golden goose because you’ll stop getting golden eggs. And if that happens, maybe Angel will have to get a job doing nails and hair as she constantly tells the media she “can do it all.”

It’s not Catlin complaining and whining about on-the-court activity. It’s the media playing to the group who are now acting like victims. I’ve lost interest since the media has started taken easy free throws for stories.

My response: This survey question qualifies as my easy free throw. Hopefully, it works.

I’m starting to think the WNBA would prefer to play in obscurity, ignored by mainstream sports fans, rather than embrace the best crowd draw of its short, undistinguished history.

Doc writes: It is hard for me to see anything but positives when it comes to her. She single-handedly raised interest and awareness of the women’s college game to a new level this past season, and is doing the same thing for the WNBA.

She has brought new fans to a league that historically hasn’t gotten much love. She has also inspired countless girls and young women to take up the sport, and has been a great example of what talent, hard work, and dedication to excellence can achieve.

There are obviously some in the WNBA who are jealous of the attention she is getting and are taking it out on the court with hard, flagrant fouls. The league needs to police this, otherwise they run the risk of turning off some fans, not to mention getting someone seriously hurt.

My response: The WNBA needs Clark more than she needs the WNBA. She could live comfortably off sponsorships alone.

It’s fascinating to me how someone at her young age can handle all the attention and scrutiny with such ease.

Glenn writes: Caitlin Clark brings to the WNBA much needed national fan and media interest that can potentially translate into increased sponsorship revenue for the sport. And heaven knows they need it with average player salaries at $100,000.

The shoddy treatment she is receiving from players is probably jealously over her impending $28 million Nike deal. And now she is being omitted from the upcoming Olympic team?

My response: Why would the Olympic team want a player who can nail 3-pointers from 30 feet, has more court awareness than anyone else in the sport, and could double your TV ratings?

Sir James: I have always enjoyed women's basketball as it entails more passing, movement, shooting, quickness, and basic skills. Mens basketball has become shoving, pushing, shouldering, bumping and bullying to the basket. It now is more physical than skill sets. Catlin Clark exhibits what is the best and most enjoyable about the sport.

But sadly, the women now are moving toward the men's style of play.

My response: Based on some of the hits Clark has taken, I believe the women are moving toward the NFL’s style of play.

Shemp writes: I used to work for a very aggressive company that believed it didn't matter whether the news was good or bad because in the long run they just remember your name. Clark getting hit by Carter is no more than what many great players receive as they are introduced into professional sports.

ADAMS: Readers give take on Tennessee vs Memphis. It is a rivalry, right?

The media has made a big deal out of it being a race issue when it really is just a point of competition in the long run. And all this publicity though is a positive for everyone.

My response: Any accomplished promoter would say “amen” to that.

Thanks to Clark, the WNBA probably has received more media coverage in the past month than it did in the previous 12 months.

The league should change its name to the CCNBA.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Readers weigh in on Caitlin Clark controversy, WNBA, media