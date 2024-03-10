Readers rate Dalton Knecht. Who was Tennessee basketball's best all-around player? | Adams

You needed to see only a few games of Dalton Knecht to figure out the Northern Colorado transfer is one of Tennessee’s all-time best basketball players. In fact, he might be UT’s best all-around offensive player.

I’m not suggesting he’s better than Bernard King, who became a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. But King didn’t have Knecht’s shooting range. Knecht is effective from 3-point range, driving to the basket and from mid-range.

So, I asked my literary contributors for their take on Knecht and if they’re more apt to watch the Vols just because of him.

Chris writes: Yes, I emailed you earlier this year…that kid is legit and I do watch them more because of him.

My response: His ability to score from anywhere separates him from other UT stars.

Allan Houston was a great outside shooter but didn’t go to the basket as well as Knecht. Dale Ellis was a tremendous player in the early 1980s but was underutilized by coach Don DeVoe. Ellis did little more than post up and score inside – and he was dominant at that – but became one of the NBA’s best 3-point shooters.

Vols Mark writes: Let’s see how Knecht and the team finishes. March Madness typically reflects my emotional state. I hope things will be different with Knecht and team.

My response: Think how many Final Four runs have been fueled by a great player raising his game when it mattered most. Maybe, Knecht can be that player for the Vols.

James writes: I stand by my statement that Bernard King is not only the best all-around offensive player UT has had, he is the best college basketball player I have ever seen play (although I missed seeing Wilt Chamberlain and Pete Maravich play).

Knecht is up there with Allan Houston and does indeed make the team more fun to watch and follow. I hope he helps them finally find more success in the NCAA tournament.

My response: Never mind the cliché: “Records are made to be broken.” Two records that won’t be broken: Maravich’s career scoring average in college basketball (44.2 points per game) and Chamberlain’s single-season scoring average in the NBA (50.4 points per game in 1961-62).

Bill writes: Knecht is really good, but I can’t help but remember Jimmy England (before your time). The 3-point shot wasn’t available then, but he would have been great at it.

My response: I wasn’t in Knoxville when England played but I remember him. He wasn’t just an outstanding shooter. Coach Ray Mears always assigned him to defend the best opposing guard.

Vols Mark writes: I like Dalton a lot. I hope he is successful and makes it big in the NBA, too bad he will never get to play in a Final Four, but since I have only seen him play for about 3 minutes total, I could be a homer. It is baseball season, right?

ADAMS: College athletes are getting paid. Fans respond to how that affects their outlook

My response: Yes, you could be a homer. And yes, Tennessee Vols baseball has been under way for a month.

But because of Knecht, Tennessee’s basketball season should last longer than usual.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Where do you rank Dalton Knecht among Tennessee's best all-around player?