My readers love Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava but can they spell QB's last name? | Adams

The best reason for looking forward to the 2024 Tennessee football season: You might see five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava play an entire game.

I expect fans will be satisfied with the results.

Iamaleava already has made a favorable impression on fans despite playing sparingly. Tennessee might have had better quarterbacks. But it never has had a backup quarterback who created so much activity in my inbox.

I will weigh those emails when I file my Heisman Trophy vote next week. Nobody says you have to start a game to receive a vote.

Although Iamaleava is wildly popular, most of his adoring fans can't spell his last name. I know, because I randomly surveyed 10 people. Only two of them spelled his last name correctly.

Here's how the other eight spelled it:

Eyamamaleavah

Eyamalehava

Emolayova

Ealm-leavu

Eaumaeleva

Ehmanava

Eiama-Elava

Elamomo

I have no idea why anyone thought a hyphen was a good idea.

I expect more from my literary contributors. And Daniel delivered a correct spelling. So, he's my leadoff hitter in this email column.

Daniel writes: Your article about what went wrong this year with UT's football program and what could be better next year matched my assessment almost perfectly. Not that that's necessarily a positive thing given my history of assessments.

I'm a huge Josh Heupel fan for lots of reasons, but I can't quite forget that at one point he thought Joe Milton was a better QB choice than Hendon Hooker.

The big question, though, is whether Nico Iamaleava can run this offense as well as or better than Hooker. Iamaleava had few opportunities to show what he could do this year. His performance against Vanderbilt was spotty, but he didn't have many snaps. Hopefully he'll get a much better workout in the bowl game.

Next year won't only tell us more about Iamaleava, it will tell us even more about Heupel and his choices.

My response: You will have to wait until next season to find out more about Iamaleava. Based on how Heupel handled his quarterbacks during the regular season, I wouldn’t expect Iamaleava to play in the bowl game.

Darryl writes: The 2023 team reminds UT fans that 2022 was an exception, not the norm.

In an off year with an off Quarterback, why didn’t Nico Iamaleava get more snaps? Who cares about redshirting? If the top Quarterback in the class of 2022 is as good as his rating, he shouldn’t be here 4 years, so a Redshirt season is a wasted season.

UT fans have seen 4 imposter coaches since Phil Fulmer let the football program go down the drain, and now Josh Heupel stands at a crossroads.

An 8-5 record doesn’t cut it at UT. That can be avoided with a Bowl Game win. But what about next year? Starting a Redshirt Freshman with no experience doesn’t look promising, but maybe Coach Heupel has a magic wand.

My response: Most coaches don’t value getting a quarterback playing time in mop-up duty. They believe practice reps are more important.

But I believe a backup quarterback needs meaningful reps with the first team in a game, because you never know when your No. 1 QB might be injured.

Look what happened to Florida State this season.

William writes: I think everyone needs to lighten up on Joe Milton. Sure he is no Hendon Hooker, but he didn't have the luxury of consistently wide open receivers as Hooker did. He proved in the Vanderbilt game that he can hit receivers in stride when they don't have a defensive back draped all over them as they often did against more challenging competition.

I think the blame for offensive failures should be shared equally with receivers who not only could not get separation from defensive backs, but who repeatedly dropped catchable balls.

My response: I agree the loss of wide receiver Bru McCoy was significant. I also expected more from Squirrel White. And maybe, the play-calling wasn’t as sharp as in 2022.

But the biggest difference in this season’s offense and last season’s was at quarterback.

Terry writes: Is the Mike in your contributor column of 11/20/2023 that references “clown show” the same Mike that attempts to bash other coaches at UT? This guy is unbalanced, and his last name must be Barnum, or Bailey, or Tindell, or Fulmer…….

Do you possess the power to place contributors in terminal concussion protocol?

ADAMS: Why Cooper Mays is my pick for Tennessee football MVP of 2023 season

My response: Many of my literary contributors have been accused of being unbalanced. So have I.

However, some of your emails seemingly have originated from “out there where the trains don’t run.”

As a strong proponent of free speech, I don’t censor unless there could be legal implications. I have Marcos Garza on retainer just in case.

I thought your cheap shot at former Tennessee national championship football coach Phillip Fulmer was inappropriate. But like I just wrote, I don't censor.

