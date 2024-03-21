Readers don't overreact to Tennessee basketball loss before March Madness. I'm kidding. | Adams

Rarely do my literary contributors have a knee-jerk reaction to the outcome of a sporting event. That's why I was shocked to read so many derogatory critiques of Tennessee basketball's 73-56 loss to Mississippi State in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.

George writes: Tennessee men’s basketball should hang their heads in shame for the way they played against Mississippi State. I was embarrassed to be a fan.

My response: Better to be embarrassed in the SEC Tournament than the NCAA Tournament. For perspective, review the results of other conference tournaments.

Big 12 champion Purdue lost to Wisconsin, Pac-12 champion Arizona lost to Oregon, ACC champion North Carolina lost to North Carolina State, and Big 12 champion Houston was blitzed by Iowa State by 28 points.

Darryl writes: I guess UT AD Danny White already has a Big Raise and Extension in store for Coach Rick Barnes after a successful regular season, regardless of how terribly UT was whipped in their opening game of the SEC Tournament!

Reggie Jackson was known as MR October in baseball. So, maybe Rick Barnes is MR February?

My response: Maybe, UT should hang a banner at Food City Center that reads: “February Champions,” which is not to be confused with Butch Jones’ “Champions of life.”

But there's still time to be Mr. March in 2024.

Glenn writes: The reason Barnes’ teams falter in postseason is his offense isn’t geared to get the high-percentage shots in the paint. Too many low-percentage shots are taken in and around the perimeter.

That works when the players are shooting well but will get you a loss when they aren’t. But who am I to question a hall-of-fame coach?

My response: Since you broached the subject, you should know that your name has come up in discussion for membership in my Literary Contributors Hall of Fame, which currently has no members.

Good luck with that.

Richard writes: After suffering through UT men's basketball's performance in this year's SEC tournament, I couldn’t help but be reminded of this team's similar previous performances (perhaps not quite to this extent).

I would have thought that Coach Barnes would have recognized that his teams often lack a 'fire in the belly'. I believe that that mindset must be developed from the top - this does not seem to be occurring.

My response: I’m fascinated by how often the stomach comes up in sports discussions.

How many times have you heard: “Time for a gut check”? And Tennessee fans might recall that former athletic director Dave Hart said he had a “gut feeling” that Butch Jones was the right football coach for the Vols.

I also would guess that 20,000 or so UT fans said at least once: “Watching Jeremy Pruitt’s team makes me want to throw up.”

Jack writes: I think your Monday, March 11, column was your best in a long time. Sincere. Insightful.

My response: Thanks, Jack.

Being both sincere and insightful in the same column exceeds my usual expectations. My goal is to go 1-for-2.

Jerry writes: Your concerns in your SEC Unfiltered column are on target. GREED is what rules in college sports today. Everyone--schools, players, coaches, officials, gamblers, NCAA -everyone is greedy.

There will never be ENOUGH money to satisfy everyone.

There are no amateur sports any longer...all sports are now professional.

The bell cannot be 'un-rung'. Sadly, it is all over for college sports. Taps are being played and a 21-gun salute is being fired to acknowledge the death of what was once a noble activity. Our culture is diminished--greatly.

My response: You are right. But has an eternal optimist, I prefer to look on the bright side: Football’s new pro league will be more entertaining than the more established pro football league.

ADAMS: Tennessee basketball is talented enough for this March Madness. But is it clutch?

Gary writes: Great to see you address this 1.1 seconds of a nightmare in the Lady Vols loss to South Carolina in the SEC Tournament.

I love Kelly, but the phantom defense on South Carolina’s inbound pass was a monumental blunder, of the highest degree.

My response: The Phantom Defense could haunt Harper's career.

Robert writes: As usual, you show your clear insight. "No more contract extensions", for Harper.

Her blunder there at the end against South Carolina is indicative of the many mistakes she and her staff make through the year.

My response: Not guarding South Carolina's inbound pass in the last 1.1 seconds was a colossal mistake. But based on the outcome and fan reaction, I bet the Lady Vols will have three players guarding the inbounds pass if a similar situation should arise in the NCAA Tournament.

David writes: Agree with all you said about the Tennessee-Kentucky game. I would add - Tennessee missed too many free throws earlier in the game. Further, I agree Kentucky as a group is more talented - however I still think Tennessee - due to its experience and cohesion - is the better team.

My response: Ironically, both teams lacked the talent or cohesion to win a game in the SEC Tournament.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Readers' don't overreact to Tennessee basketball loss. I'm kidding.