Readers agree fourth-and-1 gambles by Tennessee football was fourth and dumb | Adams

My literary contributors were quick to weigh in on Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel's fourth-down gambles that didn't work in a 34-20 loss to Alabama on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

They sympathized and wished him better luck next time.

Just kidding. They lashed out at their beloved coach.

Rick writes: You are right on all counts. It looked as good for the Vols in the first half as it had looked all year and we Vol fans most assuredly suspected that King Saban would do some chewing at half time or Miss Terry would have him sleeping on the couch.

Don’t think General Neyland and Coach Cafego would approve of Heupel’s 4th down calls. This game was very disappointing after the 3d quarter. Maybe next year.

My response: Thanks, Rick, for beginning your email with my three favorite words.

The fourth-down gamble in the second half was a desperate attempt by Heupel to regain the momentum that had turned Alabama’s way. Short-yardage tries haven’t brought out the best in Tennessee’s offense.

James writes: Zero second half points - that is all on Heupel - he is solely responsible for Tennessee losing what was a winnable game. Did the offensive coordinator leave after last season? Makes me wonder. Alabama’s play caller was far superior to Heupel. I’d trade him for Heupel today if it was up to me.

My response: I appreciate my literary contributors, but some of them just aren’t opinionated enough.

Chris writes: Got lucky to get away with it once not converting on 4th down…didn’t get lucky the second time. Yeah, I get it. But common sense should take over at some point.

Come on, man, don’t give it away.

My response: I’m not a big fan of putting a quarterback in the shotgun on short-yardage plays, particularly one like Josh Milton, who doesn’t have a quick first step.

Ron writes: Spot on (game column). Thank you for this truthful but encouraging article.

My response: I think most people would agree I’m a truth teller. But I do make mistakes.

Pat writes: I’ve been reading you since you were a young guy with the Knoxville News Sentinel. I’ve never written you before. I’ve always found your columns to be informative and entertaining. You are a much better writer than I am.

But I offer this grammatical critique of your initial post Bama 23 report. (A 1st Half to Remember …)

You state: “Alabama looked in championship form even those it rarely has resembled a championship team this season.

I think the word “those” was meant to be “though.”

My response: Thanks for pointing that out, Pat. Aside from my obsessive devotion to truth telling, my greatest strength as a columnist is that my typos can make readers feel better about their own typing skills.

When I’m typing furiously to meet a tight deadline, the brain and fingers aren’t always in sync.

John writes: Of course, one of the most penalized teams in the SEC has only one call for 5 yards the entire game.

The zebras must have had their Bama Blinders on. I noticed many holding and pass interference calls that were never called.

The Vols in the 2nd half must have found the switch Bama left in the locker room that said forget to play in the 2nd half you have this game in the bag.

Everybody on the team deserves the loss. A great opportunity lost.

My response: A common loser’s lament: “It was the officiating.”

The outcome wasn’t about officiating. It was about Alabama rising to the occasion and playing the best half it has all season.

You’re right about a great opportunity lost. How many teams take a 13-point, first-half lead on Alabama and coach Nick Saban at Bryant-Denny Stadium?

Had the Vols won, they could have been headed for a championship-like showdown with Georgia at Neyland Stadium in the second-to-last game of the regular season.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com.

