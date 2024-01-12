Reader concerned about Tennessee football transfer losses. Why he shouldn't be | Adams

The defensive players transferring from Tennessee football have created more activity in my inbox than the readers who begin their literary contributions with something like: “You’re right again.”

John writes: I am concerned with the loss of multiple defensive starters to the transfer portal. I have difficulty understanding these transfers. Did they receive more lucrative NIL deals?

I would think Tennessee has the financial resources to retain these valuable players. Is there possibly a coaching or defensive culture issue?

My response: Defensive linemen Tyler Baron was a significant loss. But the loss of defensive backs should be as encouraging as lost pounds after the holidays.

How many times this season did you ask yourself: “Boy, I would hate to lose (insert name of any UT defensive back) to the transfer portal?

Janet writes: I often read your column, even though I don’t really follow sports, because you make the subject interesting.

I was reading your column “First Wave of Bowls Is Worth It. I Can Make You Money.” (12/16/23). The sentences “So what if the holiday season is littered with bowls. You aren’t required to watch” caught my eye.

True, no one is required to watch. But the problem with sports, for those who aren’t sports fans, is that they preempt so much of what one would like to watch, e.g., the local and national news.

Having non-stop bowls just makes things worse. If those who put on sports bowls would confine their bowls to the sports channels, such as ESPN, the regular channels could be left to their regular viewers. But no, the bowls are on all the major non-sports channels and often on the minor ones. This is so exasperating.

My response: I felt so good about your first sentence that I didn’t read further. It just couldn’t get any better than that.

Jerry writes: I’m beginning to wonder if there is a parallel between Fulmer/Cutcliffe and Heupel/Golesh.

My response: Not at all. Josh Heupel was an accomplished offensive coordinator before he became a head coach. He has been running his offense at Tennessee.

I believe this season's offensive drop-off had more to do with a quarterback change than a different offensive coordinator.

Golesh implemented the same offense at South Florida, and it proved productive in his first season as a head coach. He deserves credit for the Bulls success – a seven-win season, capped by a 45-0 victory over a depleted Syracuse team in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Shemp writes: There must be some serious NIL money floating around to get Tennessee’s offensive linemen to take the risk of an injury jeopardizing their pro potential by returning for another college season.

My response: They will give the Vols a solid, experienced group of blockers. But that doesn’t mean they would have been high-round draft choices.

They could increase their pro value by playing another SEC season.

Bill writes: I think Danny White is all about wanting to be the best of the SEC in every sport which, of course, would require that the Lady Vols again become a top program. But, I also question whether Danny knows how or is willing to do what it takes to reach that goal.

Extending the contract of a coach who at best would have been a keeper of a mediocre program doesn't give me confidence in White's leadership. A coach of Kellie Harper’s caliber cannot continue to recruit average HS players and expect to develop them into 5-star capable basketball players.

My response: Harper has fared better at recruiting transfers than high school players. Nonetheless, the program isn't trending upward.

The program’s shortcomings will be further magnified when Texas joins the SEC for the 2024-25 season. Then, the conference will have three of the nation’s top coaches: LSU’s Kim Mulkey, South Carolina’s Dawn Staley and Texas’ Vic Schaefer.

Mike writes: Another 60th Anniversary is approaching on which to reflect, Sunday, Feb 9, 1964 -- 11 weeks exactly after Ruby shot Oswald; + 2 days past the assassination. The Beatles appeared on Ed Sullivan for the first time.

For contemplation: Which event had more impact on the world -- 60 years later?

ADAMS: My first 'big game,' JFK, and hometown connection to Lee Harvey Oswald

My response: The JFK Assassination made world history. The Beatles made musical history.

Although I liked the Beatles, I was a bigger fan of the Rolling Stones, perhaps because the Stones’ television debut was more memorable in my house. My Siamese cat noticed Mick Jagger’s frantic movement as she sat on top of the television. She began pawing at his head.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Reader concerned about Tennessee football transfers. Don't worry.