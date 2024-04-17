Reader asks if Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel has dartboard with my picture? | Adams

My literary contributors commented on a wide range of topics this week. All of their contributions were eloquently written, and most of them made sense.

One is concerned about a fellow contributor. Another is concerned about my high expectations for Tennessee football.

Basketball transfers raised the ire of one. And a patriotic contributor wants Tennessee basketball players on the court when the national anthem is played.

One literary contributor is determined to be optimistic about the new Lady Vols basketball coach, but his inner skeptic has raised concerns.

James writes: If Coach Heupel doesn't have your picture on a dartboard, he should. I just read your article about TN improving and heading to the playoffs. Great job of raising unrealistic expectations for Vols fans.

My response: Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava will be the one throwing darts. If the Vols could win eight regular-season games with Joe Milton at quarterback, they surely could win 10 with Iamaleava. And 10 wins could put the Vols in a 12-team playoff.

Anything short of that would be a disappointment.

John writes: The portal has struck again. Just like an addictive drug, the portal has influenced two very well liked Vols, Aidoo and Awaka.

As a concerned fan I wish those players the best and hope the door doesn’t hit them on their backside as they leave.

My response: The transfer door swings both ways. When it stops swinging, Tennessee might have a better roster than before it opened.

Billy writes: Hopefully the "home" Jim apparently escaped from was able to catch him in one of those oversized hoop nets like you see on the cartoons. Additionally, best wishes they returned him there and he is again resting comfortably.

My response: Since I regard my literary contributors as family, it’s heartwarming to read of one family member caring about another.

Major writes: My only question is will the Lady Vols actually be present and stand when the national anthem plays? It’s so embarrassing that this once-great program doesn't have the professional courtesy and class to be on the court and in front of their fans when the national anthem plays.

My response: Teams adhere to a strict pregame routine, which often leaves them off the court when the national anthem is played. That way, coaches and programs don’t have to deal with the possibility of players kneeling during the national anthem.

As a veteran, I would prefer to see players on the floor and standing when the anthem is played. But I’m also a huge proponent of free speech.

However, if players want to protest, they should do so on their own time, not when they’re representing a state university and all its fans.

Chad writes: I have always respected your viewpoints, and I seek your articles. Anyway, I will say this, I refuse to let any skepticism seep in. Kim Caldwell will bring the LVs back to elite status.

Of course, I will say that I was shocked when I learned of Danny White's hire ... and of course I google-searched her because I had no clue who she was. This is where my skepticism seeps in. But I will not allow it to spoil the party.

My response: First, I applaud your choice of reading material. Second, I wish you well in your fight against skepticism.

Caldwell hasn’t coached at this level but has been successful at her other two coaching stops. Her teams also play exciting, entertaining basketball.

Ted writes: Mr. Adams, I'm a huge fan of your column and enjoy your perspectives on all matters Vols. Or Lady Vols.

I myself hated to see Kellie Harper go. She did have recruitment issues, but overall I felt she did a good job.

Pat Summit's legendary career are things that dreams are made of in sports, but it's time we stop comparing every women's basketball coach to her accomplishments.

My response: You can’t expect anyone to have the success Summitt did. But you should expect the Lady Vols to have a national presence in the sport.

They owe Summitt that much.

ADAMS: One reader sees sexism in firing of Kellie Harper. I didn't see that one coming.

Darryl writes: It will be interesting to see which unlikely underdog between the Lady Vols' Kim Caldwell and UK hiring Mark Pope goes in potentially restoring glory to downtrodden former historic basketball programs.

I had never heard of either coach prior to their recent hiring, and certainly neither was a first choice for the AD’s.

My response: Auburn coach Bruce Pearl would have been a great fit for the Kentucky job. And I wouldn’t have been opposed to a Rick Pitino return.

